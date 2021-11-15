Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

5 Belgium starlets to watch as ‘new Eden Hazard’ visits Tannadice for Scotland U21s showdown

By Alan Temple
November 15 2021, 12.30pm Updated: November 15 2021, 3.07pm
Starlets on show
Starlets on show

Belgium’s senior side sit atop the FIFA world rankings, with Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne spearheading a golden generation.

But who are the next generation?

And do they have the potential to succeed their illustrious compatriots in the future?

Scotland fans can find out for themselves at Tannadice on Tuesday evening when Scot Gemmill’s U21s cross swords with the young Belgians.

Ahead of a mouth-watering challenge in Dundee, Courier Sport puts some of the top visiting talents under the microscope.

Marco Kana (Anderlecht)

Dubbed the ‘next Vincent Kompany’, Kana made his Anderlecht debut in August 2019, just a fortnight after his 17th birthday.

The classy defender, who is now coached by Kompany at club level, has gone on to make 23 appearances and was linked with a switch to Southampton last summer.

Confident: Kana

As well as a burgeoning reputation at Anderlecht, Kana has represented Belgium at U16, U17, U19 and now U21 level.

Born in DR Congo before moving to Belgium as a child, Kana won his sixth cap for Jacky Mathijssen’s young Red Devils in their 2-0 victory against Turkey last Friday.

Amadou Onana (Lille)

Highly-rated Onana is fresh from a £6 million summer switch from Hamburg to Lille.

Originally hailing from Senegal, the tough-tackling midfielder was recently named Belgium U21 captain. He will be the heartbeat of the side at Tannadice.

Standing at 6ft4ins tall, Onana is an accomplished ball-winner, eats up the ground with ease and is adept at dictating the play from deep.

He already boasts 14 appearances for Lille, including Champions League outings against RB Salzburg and Sevilla.

Koni De Winter (Juventus)

De Winter was a youngster on the books of Lierse and Zulte Waregem before Serie A giants Juventus swooped for his services in 2018.

Standing at a dominating 6ft2ins and sufficiently versatile to operate across the backline or in defensive midfield, the 19-year-old is considered one to watch in Turin.

He turned out for Juve’s senior side in a friendly against Cesena during the summer, while he was named in their match-day squad for a Serie A showdown against Napoli on September 11.

De Winter strides out from the back

However, De Winter is yet to make his first-team breakthrough with Juve, instead thriving with their U23 side, which plays in Serie C.

Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Linked with Milan earlier this year, Verschaeren has already won six senior caps for Belgium — scoring in a 9-0 demolition of San Marino — and made 82 appearances for Anderlecht.

A diminutive, intelligent attacking midfielder, Verschaeren will seek pockets of space between the lines and look to find a killer pass or shot.

At the age of 20, he already boasts 13 career goals, including one from seven caps at Belgium U21 level.

If looking for an ‘I was there’ moment at Tannadice, the chance to catch a formative Verschaeren — likened to Eden Hazard by Anderlecht president Michael Verschuren — could well be it.

Lois Openda (Vitesse, on loan from Club Brugge)

Openda, 21, can consider himself unlucky not to be in the senior set-up.

With injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi, many were tipping the in-form frontman — with five goals in his last five Eredivisie outings — to earn a maiden call-up to the full squad.

However, prolific Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker Dante Vanzeir got the nod instead.

Openda will seek to take his frustration out on Scotland by adding to his 11 goals from 13 appearances at U21 level.

Scotland v Belgium Under-21: How to watch Euro 2023 qualifier on TV

More from The Courier