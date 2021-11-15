2 Scotland talking points as John Souttar makes a fairytale comeback and Steve Clarke’s side produce a coming of age display

An error occurred. Please try again.

The nights to remember at Hampden Park just keep coming.

Scotland have followed up their momentous comeback victory against Israel by defeating Denmark, the nation ranked 10th in the world.

Up until now it was 100% in Group F, Denmark.

Here was a performance that raised the bar, secured a home tie in the play-off semi-finals and produced a new Scotland hero who came through the ranks with Dundee United.

Courier Sport picks out two big talking points from a thrilling night at the national stadium.

Now that is an international comeback

This should have been the week when the Souttar family got to bask in the glow of two brothers playing World Cup qualification football for different countries in the same week.

There was a cruel twist when Harry ruptured his ACL in action for Australia against Saudi Arabia, however, taking some of the pre-match gloss off the heart-warming story of John’s Scotland selection after fighting his way back from a third serious Achilles injury.

The young Stoke City defender can have no better man in his corner for the long road to recovery than the big brother he would have spent countless hours kicking a ball in back gardens, streets and parks with.

John earned his fourth cap, three years after his third, as the replacement for Jack Hendry on the right side of Steve Clarke’s back three.

His return to the Scotland team was a triumph of mental fortitude and resilience.

Things were a bit fraught in the first 15 minutes or so for the new-look backline Souttar was part of but the Scots didn’t succumb to early pressure as they did in Copenhagen and for the rest of the half they were the dominant force.

To see a Scottish side marry our traditional national traits with passing accuracy and superb movement was a joy to behold.

One rapid 33rd minute counter-attack which Souttar helped start with a short, sharp possession triangle on his own 18-yard line, and nearly ended up with Che Adams scoring, was the highlight.

Well, it was the highlight for all of two minutes.

Souttar will have savoured many exhilerating moments as a professional footballer but marking his comeback by scoring the opening goal against the European Championship finalists surely tops the lot.

WHAT A MOMENT ✨ On his first cap for three years, John Souttar makes it 1-0 to Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/dWJVqujFnM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2021

Seeding secured, no suspensions and Scotland come of age

This game mattered.

You can talk all you want about taking the draw as it comes and getting into the play-offs being all that matters.

But any chance to avoid the possibility of facing the likes of Portugal away from home is one to be seized.

Clarke knew it.

That’s why he took the risk of playing five of his players who were a yellow card away from being suspended for the play-off semi-final – four of them key men.

And the reward was one of the finest performances from a Scotland team in many a year.

Oh, and no bookings.

Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor and John McGinn blend together wonderfully as a trio.

March is a long way in the distance but if those three are fit you would imagine Clarke will be loath to consider breaking up this central midfield unit.

Up front, Ryan Christie complemented Adams very well and gives the manager an option he can have faith in if he decides against restoring Lyndon Dykes to his first 11.

It was the all-round number nine performance we’ve been waiting for from, Adams.

A truly stunning effort.

WHAT A GOAL! 😍 Che Adams finishes off a perfect counter-attack to make it 2-0! This is brilliant from Scotland 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/DBmHTV41aC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2021

Whatever combinations Clarke opts for in the spring semi-final, he’ll be a confident man.

There isn’t one of the non-seeded nations Scotland will be second favourites against in a packed Hampden.

Clarke’s is a football team the nation can be proud of and trust.

The five wins that preceded this one either came against minnows or with a bit of good fortune.

This was a coming of age display.

And the really exciting bit is – it’s very likely the best of the new mature Scotland is yet to come.