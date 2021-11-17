Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Liam Dick injury latest as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn faces selection dilemma for the BENCH

By Alan Temple
November 17 2021, 7.45am
Liam Dick shone earlier this season
Liam Dick shone earlier this season

John McGlynn admits there is a battle to even make the Raith Rovers match-day squad amid fierce competition for places at Stark’s Park.

Left-back Liam Dick has returned to full training this week after missing Rovers’ last two fixtures; a gutsy draw at Queen of the South and a fine 3-0 victory against Hamilton.

However, McGlynn confesses that the form of Frankie Musonda has made Dick’s return to the starting line-up anything but a formality.

Frankie got a little opportunity to come in,” said McGlynn.

“He is a versatile player — can operate across the defence — and the idea was to give him a shot as a defensive midfield player.

“But such was the length of time he was out, we now have that covered.

Options: McGlynn

“However, a chance at left-back has come out the blue with the injury to Liam Dick.

“Liam has trained Monday and Tuesday and it has given Paul [Smith, assistant] and myself a bit of a headache, in terms of picking the starting 11 and picking the bench.

“You don’t want too many defenders on the bench.”

Full house

Dick’s position echoes the predicaments of Ross Matthews and club captain Kyle Benedictus, both of whom were among the substitutes against Accies after slipping out of the side due to suspension and injury, respectively.

“We have a full compliment and, as we speak, the only person we are missing is Lewis Vaughan,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“It’s unfortunate for Ross Matthews that a suspension allowed Ethan Ross to come in to the side, and Ethan has taken grip of his position in the team.

“We knew when Bene [Benedictus] came back from injury, we would have a defensive decision to make but Tom Lang has done tremendously well.

“How can I say to someone ‘train well and you’ll get your chance’, and then when he does great, take that jersey away from him?

“That’s not what we do here; that’s not the structure.

“It’s their jersey to lose now, whether it’s through suspension, loss of form or a change in shape.”

4 Raith Rovers talking points: Could Scotland U21 call come for Stark’s Park starlets?