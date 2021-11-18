Ethan Ross delivers ‘pleasant surprise’ as John McGlynn hails ex-Aberdeen starlet’s blistering start to life at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Ross delivers ‘pleasant surprise’ as John McGlynn hails ex-Aberdeen starlet’s blistering start to life at Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
November 18 2021, 8.00am
Determined: Ross
Determined: Ross

John McGlynn insists Ethan Ross’ scintillating start to life at Raith Rovers has gone ‘above and beyond’ what he expected from the ex-Aberdeen kid.

Ross, 20, joined Rovers in October after a five-figure compensation fee was agreed with the Dons.

The signing was considered a coup at the time, with the Scotland U19 starlet having already illustrated his undoubted potential during a loan stint at Stark’s Park last term.

However, Ross has surpassed even the most optimistic predictions regarding his immediate impact, notching three goals in his first six outings.

His form has helped Raith extend their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 matches.

Ross, pictured on Scotland U19 duty
Ross, pictured on Scotland U19 duty, could still catch the eye of U21 bosses

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “Of course, you always hope it’ll work out like this and a new player will hit the ground running.

“But, especially in terms of goals, Ethan’s return has been above and beyond expectations.

“When you put pace and ability together, then you’ve got a player! Throw in the fact he’s playing with bags of confidence, and there’s nothing better as an attacker.”

The 12KM Kid

Thriving in the ‘No.10’ role, Ross’ exploits are all the more impressive given he did not undertake a proper pre-season programme, instead training with several English sides including Southampton.

Part of his decision-making was the fact he has been here before and would be comfortable in the environment,” McGlynn continued. “In terms of settling in, that was a simple process.

“That just leaves the match-day stuff. He didn’t get a proper pre-season. He was down in England at this club and that club.

“But Ethan is a naturally fit boy. He covers a lot of ground and that helps him to pick up his sharpness quickly. He certainly hasn’t lost any of his speed.”

Indeed, that tireless work ethic has cemented Ross’ importance to the side, with his off-the-ball efforts in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hamilton almost as impressive as his brace. Almost.

While nominally a more attacking player than Ross Matthews — currently biding his time on the bench — Ross’ willingness to harry, press and snap into tackles has ensured Rovers remain solid.

“He’s a 12KM-a-game [distance covered] player,” revealed McGlynn. “His stats are right up there with any of our players.

“He is not afraid of hard work — that’s for sure!

“On Saturday, his pressing of the ball was excellent. There were several occasions where he won possession high up the pitch — a big part of what we want to do.

“I’m excited to see what else he can bring to us.”

