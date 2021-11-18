Mark Connolly backs Ross Graham to silence Dunfermline ‘doubters’ – then become Dundee United regular

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mark Connolly is adamant fellow on-loan Dundee United defender Ross Graham can emerge stronger from his Dunfermline travails to become a Tannadice star.

Graham, 20, made his first appearance for Pars in two months on Saturday, entering the fray as a replacement for the injured Rhys Breen against Inverness.

And the towering youngster was resolute as the Fifers held on to a 2-1 lead to register their maiden Championship win of the season.

Connolly described Graham’s 20-minute cameo as ‘absolutely outstanding’.

“He was aggressive, won headers and communicated,” lauded Connolly. “I know Ross really well from Dundee United and I know he had a tough start here.

“But I’ve no doubt he can do well in this league, and also go back to Dundee United and push on there.

“He works tirelessly, is a good character and the type of boy you want to have around.

“Ross hasn’t been involved as much as he would have wanted, so you can either throw your toys out of the pram and think ‘I’m not in the plans’ or you can wait for your chance and grab it.”

‘Prove the doubters wrong’

Prior to Saturday’s landmark victory — Dunfermline’s first away win against Inverness since 2007 — Graham had not even made a match-day squad since September 11.

The young defender seemed visibly uncomfortable with the Pars’ shape, and his role within it, under Peter Grant.

And with his confidence taking a battering, Graham made a couple of high-profile errors.

All of which will only steel him for a career in top-level football, Connolly contends.

“You’ll have good days and bad days, but it’s about how you react,” he continued. “Football is so public; thousands of people watching you and giving their opinion.

“Sometimes you’ll be criticised. But you’ve got to stay strong, bounce back and prove the doubters wrong.”

Coup

That call for character and determination exemplifies a theme that new manager John Hughes repeatedly circled back to during his first media conference on Tuesday.

And Connolly, on loan from United until January, is relishing the first full week of training under the former Hibs boss.

“He is very switched on and, looking at his CV, I think John is a coup for the football club,” he added.

“The gaffer understood what he needed to do from the start to get the spirits up.

“But his standards are high, too. He’s having a laugh and a joke but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.”

And even with a new boss at the helm and that first win on the board, Connolly is sufficiently experienced to know that a seamless surge up the standings is no formality.

“At this moment, we just need to get out the relegation zone,” he added. “That’s the priority. We are bottom of the Championship for a reason. We haven’t been good enough from day dot and now it’s time to kick on.”