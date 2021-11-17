John Hughes makes first signing as Dunfermline boss – by pledging to ‘financial lifeline’

An error occurred. Please try again.

New Dunfermline boss John Hughes has joined the Pars’ Centenary Club Lifeline (CCL) — as lapsed supporters were urged to renew their memberships.

The fan-led fundraising group is a pivotal source of income to the Fife outfit, contributing more than £1.5 million since 2013.

Even under the new ownership of DAFC Fussball GmbH, CCL will continue to play a major role in Dunfermline’s sustainable future.

And gaffer Hughes has put his hand in his pocket — and pen to paper — to become its latest member.

CCL also acknowledged that ‘a handful’ of supporters cancelled their pledges during the latter stages of the Peter Grant reign.

It is hoped that a fresh face in the dugout, and positivity on the park, may convince them to think twice.

A CCL statement said: “We would also like to thank all our Lifeline members who have stuck by the club in recent months, ensuring the ‘financial lifeline’ that we all provide has continued during these turbulent times.

“Indeed, it would be great to welcome back the handful of members who ended their subscriptions in protest at recent performances on the park.

“The Lifeline contribution to our football club is unmatched by clubs of similar size and ensures that the connection between the club and the fans continues to be strong.”

‘A massive part to play’

During his media unveiling on Tuesday, Hughes underlined the importance of an engaged, passionate fan-base.

And he has, in a literal sense, put his money where his mouth is.

“The supporters have a massive part to play,” said Hughes.

“If we get this right, everybody in Scotland knows what this place [East End Park] can be like.

“All the kids from local schools won’t be going on the bus to support Celtic and Rangers. They’ll all coming to watch their local team.

“Why? Because there’s a real pride in the team.”