Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes makes first signing as Dunfermline boss – by pledging to ‘financial lifeline’

By Alan Temple
November 17 2021, 4.48pm Updated: November 17 2021, 5.46pm
All smiles: Hughes
All smiles: Hughes

New Dunfermline boss John Hughes has joined the Pars’ Centenary Club Lifeline (CCL) — as lapsed supporters were urged to renew their memberships.

The fan-led fundraising group is a pivotal source of income to the Fife outfit, contributing more than £1.5 million since 2013.

Even under the new ownership of DAFC Fussball GmbH, CCL will continue to play a major role in Dunfermline’s sustainable future.

And gaffer Hughes has put his hand in his pocket — and pen to paper — to become its latest member.

CCL also acknowledged that ‘a handful’ of supporters cancelled their pledges during the latter stages of the Peter Grant reign.

It is hoped that a fresh face in the dugout, and positivity on the park, may convince them to think twice.

A CCL statement said: “We would also like to thank all our Lifeline members who have stuck by the club in recent months, ensuring the ‘financial lifeline’ that we all provide has continued during these turbulent times.

“Indeed, it would be great to welcome back the handful of members who ended their subscriptions in protest at recent performances on the park.

“The Lifeline contribution to our football club is unmatched by clubs of similar size and ensures that the connection between the club and the fans continues to be strong.”

‘A massive part to play’

Chairman Ross McArthur, left, and Hughes

During his media unveiling on Tuesday, Hughes underlined the importance of an engaged, passionate fan-base.

And he has, in a literal sense, put his money where his mouth is.

The supporters have a massive part to play,” said Hughes.

“If we get this right, everybody in Scotland knows what this place [East End Park] can be like.

“All the kids from local schools won’t be going on the bus to support Celtic and Rangers. They’ll all coming to watch their local team.

“Why? Because there’s a real pride in the team.”

John Hughes reveals Peter Grant talks as Dunfermline boss confesses to Ross County ‘naivety’

More from The Courier