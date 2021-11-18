Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie lands manager of the month award – days after penning new Montrose contract

By Alan Temple
November 18 2021, 12.38pm Updated: November 18 2021, 2.35pm
Gong: Petrie
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has been named League 1 manager of the month following an unbeaten October.

The Angus outfit claimed two victories and two draws from their four fixtures in a ferociously competitive third tier.

A 5-0 hammering of Clyde at Broadwood and a 4-1 triumph over East Fife were standout results for Petrie’s charges.

Away from league duty, Montrose did exit the SPFL Trust Trophy last month. However, they managed to take Championship Morton to penalties in the process.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
The Mighty Mo have extended their League 1 unbeaten record to seven matches with draws against Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic in November.

Montrose occupy fourth spot, just four points adrift of leaders Airdrie.

Given their splendid form, it was no surprise to see Dunfermline legend Petrie linked to the Pars managerial vacancy following the dismissal of Peter Grant.

However, the role went to John Hughes and Petrie subsequently penned a new contract with Montrose until the summer of 2025. 

Petrie will celebrate five years at the helm at Link Park on December 4.

Montrose star Terry Masson hails new deal for gaffer Stewart Petrie – and reveals players were ‘always aware’ of Dunfermline interest

 

