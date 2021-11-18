Stewart Petrie lands manager of the month award – days after penning new Montrose contract

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has been named League 1 manager of the month following an unbeaten October.

The Angus outfit claimed two victories and two draws from their four fixtures in a ferociously competitive third tier.

A 5-0 hammering of Clyde at Broadwood and a 4-1 triumph over East Fife were standout results for Petrie’s charges.

Away from league duty, Montrose did exit the SPFL Trust Trophy last month. However, they managed to take Championship Morton to penalties in the process.

The Mighty Mo have extended their League 1 unbeaten record to seven matches with draws against Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic in November.

Montrose occupy fourth spot, just four points adrift of leaders Airdrie.

Given their splendid form, it was no surprise to see Dunfermline legend Petrie linked to the Pars managerial vacancy following the dismissal of Peter Grant.

However, the role went to John Hughes and Petrie subsequently penned a new contract with Montrose until the summer of 2025.

Petrie will celebrate five years at the helm at Link Park on December 4.