East Fife looking for a new manager after Darren Young loses his job

East Fife manager Darren Young has lost his job.

The Methil club released a brief statement announcing Young’s departure in the wake of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Clyde.

It read: “East Fife Football Club confirm that we have today parted company with manager Darren Young.

“We would like to put on record out thanks to Darren for everything he has done for the club over the last four years and wish him well for the future.”

Whoever replaces Young will have a big job on his hands to save East Fife from relegation to League Two.

The weekend loss at Clyde leaves them five points adrift at the foot of League One.

Young was contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

He took them to fifth and sixth place finishes in the last two seasons.

There has been plenty of managerial movement in Fife of late, with John Hughes taking over from Peter Grant at Dunfermline and Maurice Ross succeeding Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath.