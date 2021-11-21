Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
East Fife looking for a new manager after Darren Young loses his job

By Eric Nicolson
November 21 2021, 10.22pm
Former East Fife boss Darren Young.
East Fife manager Darren Young has lost his job.

The Methil club released a brief statement announcing Young’s departure in the wake of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Clyde.

It read: “East Fife Football Club confirm that we have today parted company with manager Darren Young.

“We would like to put on record out thanks to Darren for everything he has done for the club over the last four years and wish him well for the future.”

Whoever replaces Young will have a big job on his hands to save East Fife from relegation to League Two.

The weekend loss at Clyde leaves them five points adrift at the foot of League One.

Young was contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

He took them to fifth and sixth place finishes in the last two seasons.

There has been plenty of managerial movement in Fife of late, with John Hughes taking over from Peter Grant at Dunfermline and Maurice Ross succeeding Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath.

