Dunfermline club captain revealed as John Hughes hails home-grown heroes

By Alan Temple
November 24 2021, 8.00am
Graham Dorrans is the new club captain of Dunfermline.

The former Scotland internationalist has led by example in recent victories against Inverness and Ayr United, sporting the armband in the process.

Dom Thomas and Owain fon Williams have also skippered the Pars this term, with previous boss Peter Grant reluctant to make the position a permanent one.

Hughes, meanwhile, was coy last week, suggesting that the decision would come down to Dorrans.

However, it was confirmed to the assembled media at East End Park on Tuesday that Dorrans is indeed the new captain of the Fife outfit, with Hughes hailing his leadership chops.

“You can tell the quality of footballer he is, not just on the ball but in terms of how he conducts himself,” lauded the Dunfermline gaffer.

“He is a fantastic example, not just for the young kids but for anyone.

“Graham played very well on Saturday, as did one or two others.

“One thing about Graham is that he is very humble and he appreciates the other guys playing their part and making it as easy as it can be.”

Home-grown heroes

One of those players who made Dorrans’ life easier in the 3-0 victory over Ayr was Matty Todd, on the books of the Pars since the age of 10 and a Fife Elite Football Academy graduate.

He was replaced in the second half by fellow home-grown youngster Paul Allan, while another — Lewis McCann — scored twice.

“That is why you get out of your bed in the morning — when you see that enthusiasm and desire from these kids to be the best they can be,” continued Hughes. “That rubs off on me; I get a lift.

“I’ve always given young players their opportunity. Then it’s up to them, as you keep working them.

“You take a great pride in the small part you play in their development.

“And it’s not just me. I was told that Stevie Crawford and Peter Grant were the first two on the phone to them, texting them to say ‘well done, keep going’.

“We just need to keep polishing them up and demanding.”

‘They look you straight in the eye’

On Todd’s all-action showing in the heart of midfield, Hughes continued: “He’s got a lot of learning but he wants to learn.

“I’ve seen kids get into the team early and, before you know it, their head goes. But his feet are firmly on the ground.

“Toddy has done very well.

“Then Paul Allan came on for him. The two of them are best of mates and it’s brilliant for the club.

“We’re not just doing this to show everyone: look at the local lads. They deserve their place.

“When you speak to them, they look you straight in the eye and take everything on board.”

