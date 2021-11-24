Dylan Tait awaits Hibs decision as Raith Rovers’ tie creates ‘cup-tied’ conundrum

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers will find out in the next 48 hours whether Dylan Tait will be permitted to face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup.

The gifted 19-year-old joined Hibs for a six-figure fee on September 1 — before being immediately loaned back to Raith.

He is already training with Jack Ross’ side on Mondays and Tuesdays ahead of his permanent switch to Easter Road in January.

Should Tait be part of Ross’ plans moving forward, he is unlikely to sanction the young midfielder becoming cup tied by lining up against the Bairns on Saturday.

Hibs enter the Scottish Cup in January, potentially providing a low-risk opportunity for Tait to make his debut, depending on who they draw in the fourth round.

Courier Sport understands Rovers boss John McGlynn discussed the situation with Hibs’ assistant manager John Potter last weekend.

However, with the Hibees’ sole focus on Wednesday evening’s trip to face Ross County, a final decision is expected to be communicated towards the tail end of the week.

Rovers sources privately expect Tait to be sidelined, with Ross Matthews a more than capable replacement in the heart of midfield.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport recently, Tait described the benefits of his split training arrangement between Raith and Hibs, stating: “It is giving me a taste of what I’ll be joining in January.

“Hibs are a massive club with top players, and I genuinely feel like it’s already benefiting me.

“The standard of training is brilliant — just like it is at Raith — so I’m getting the best of both worlds.

“When I come back, I’m trying to take the things I’ve learned at Hibs and put them into practice.

“It is only going to improve me.”