Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dylan Tait awaits Hibs decision as Raith Rovers’ tie creates ‘cup-tied’ conundrum

By Alan Temple
November 24 2021, 5.00pm
Hibs-bound: Tait
Hibs-bound: Tait

Raith Rovers will find out in the next 48 hours whether Dylan Tait will be permitted to face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup.

The gifted 19-year-old joined Hibs for a six-figure fee on September 1 — before being immediately loaned back to Raith.

He is already training with Jack Ross’ side on Mondays and Tuesdays ahead of his permanent switch to Easter Road in January.

Should Tait be part of Ross’ plans moving forward, he is unlikely to sanction the young midfielder becoming cup tied by lining up against the Bairns on Saturday.

Hibs enter the Scottish Cup in January, potentially providing a low-risk opportunity for Tait to make his debut, depending on who they draw in the fourth round.

Tait in action in pre-season against Hibs

Courier Sport understands Rovers boss John McGlynn discussed the situation with Hibs’ assistant manager John Potter last weekend.

However, with the Hibees’ sole focus on Wednesday evening’s trip to face Ross County, a final decision is expected to be communicated towards the tail end of the week.

Rovers sources privately expect Tait to be sidelined, with Ross Matthews a more than capable replacement in the heart of midfield.

Improvement

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport recently, Tait described the benefits of his split training arrangement between Raith and Hibs, stating: “It is giving me a taste of what I’ll be joining in January.

“Hibs are a massive club with top players, and I genuinely feel like it’s already benefiting me.

“The standard of training is brilliant — just like it is at Raith — so I’m getting the best of both worlds.

“When I come back, I’m trying to take the things I’ve learned at Hibs and put them into practice.

“It is only going to improve me.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Tait on ‘terrific’ Hibs experience, Scotland U21 ‘dream’ and Raith Rovers’ double medal target