Home Sport Football

Darren Young breaks silence on East Fife exit as former Bayview boss recalls Rangers and Raith Rovers adventures

By Alan Temple
November 24 2021, 12.45pm
Departed: Young
Darren Young insists he departs East Fife with ‘great memories’ after his four-and-a-half year stint as Bayview boss came to an end.

The Methil club released a brief statement on Sunday evening announcing Young’s departure in the wake of a 3-1 defeat to Clyde.

That reverse against the Bully Wee leaves East Fife five points adrift at the foot of League 1 and with just two wins from their last 11 outings.

However, Young was keen to accentuate the positives from a largely successful period with the club — with East Fife regularly challenging for a promotion play-off berth in the third tier under his watch.

Happier times: Young is presented with the Manager of the Month award for February 2020

They also claimed a memorable league win over Fife foes Raith in 2018, and defeated Dundee United at Tannadice in 2019 during one of several thrilling cup runs.

Young tweeted: “There have been some great memories and, as a club, we challenged for the play-offs every single year, culminating in just missing out on goal difference last season.

“We have had some great cup runs, getting to the last-16 of the Scottish Cup, qualifying from the League Cup section, playing Rangers in the last-16 and getting to the Challenge Cup semi-final for the first time.

“Also one of my favourites, beating Raith Rovers for the first time in over 30 years.”

Young also cited the rebuilding of East Fife’s youth system alongside Tony McMinn as a positive legacy moving forward, adding: “The club [is] already seeing the benefit in players that has stepped up to the first-team.”

‘Horrendous’

With Stevie Frail in interim charge of the Methil men, the recruitment process for a new boss has begun in earnest.

And Young has no doubt his successor can secure survival.

“Due to losing key players and a having a horrendous injury list we struggled to get any consistency or hit the heights from the previous four seasons,” added Young.

“I’ve no doubt once everyone is back fit they will get out of the position the club is in.”

