Graham Dorrans outlines Dunfermline captaincy style as former Rangers and Dundee man welcomes ‘new lease of life’

Graham Dorrans has vowed to lead by example after being named Dunfermline captain.

However, the former Scotland internationalist insists he’ll be happy to deliver home truths when they are necessary.

Dorrans was ‘honoured’ to be handed the armband by John Hughes this week, having been cited as ‘the best player at the club’ during the new manager’s first press conference.

He succeeds last season’s skipper Euan Murray, with previous Pars gaffer Peter Grant neglecting to officially appoint a club captain earlier this term.

Dorrans is ready to take on the responsibility and, even as an understated character, hopes his professionalism and experience rubs off on those around him.

“The gaffer had a chat with me about being the captain and I am happy to do that,” said Dorrans.

“I’m not someone who goes about shouting and screaming at the top of my voice.

“But if something has to be said on the pitch or someone talked to, then I am happy to do that.

“I am leading by example, training at prompt times and doing everything right.

“I can lead the young boys — we have a young team here — and help them out.”

A stalwart of stints with Norwich, West Brom, Rangers and Dundee, Dorrans added: “I have been captain of most my former teams, albeit just for a few games.

“But I have never been club captain and it’s an honour when the manager asks you.”

‘New lease of life’

Dorrans’ ascension to the captaincy follows hot on the heels of his most impressive showing in a Pars jersey, dictating the game in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ayr United on Saturday.

And he believes that complete team performance emanated from a new sense of confidence and freedom afforded by Hughes.

“Everyone wanted the ball, everyone was confident,” added Dorrans. “The manager has given us a new lease of life.

“We had 11 players on the pitch wanting the ball — all confident, all making angles — rather than, when things aren’t going great, not wanting to take a risk or a touch.

“The manager has told us to be brave, take the ball and pass it. If we make a mistake doing that then he will take the blame.

“It is refreshing to hear that and [players] maybe come out of their shell.”

Coach Dorrans?

Although now patrolling midfield with aplomb, Dorrans received praise for his impact during six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle knock.

Midfielder Matty Todd cited him as a source of support, while Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields called upon his expertise during their stint as caretakers.

“It was good to be involved and see that side of the game as well,” said Dorrans, reflecting on his outing in the dugout against Morton. “I started my ‘B’ coaching licence before I went to Australia and Covid hit.

“I will move on to my ‘A’ after that. It [coaching] is definitely something that I will look into.”