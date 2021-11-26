Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath hero Bobby Linn set for Scottish Cup return as key men miss out against Forfar

By Scott Lorimer
November 26 2021, 8.00am
Bobby Linn looks set for a return to the Arbroath starting line-up this weekend.

Goal hero Bobby Linn could return to the Arbroath starting XI for this weekend’s Scottish Cup clash against Forfar.

Linn, who is in his testimonial year at the Gayfield club, hasn’t started a game since the 3-2 League Cup win over Kelty Hearts in July.

The 36-year-old has been limited to a number of cameo appearances from the bench, scoring just the one goal, a stunning long-range strike in the 4-2 win over Dunfermline.

Nouble and Dowds out

Now, with on-loan forwards Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds not available, Linn looks set to be given a chance this weekend.

Both Livingston and Falkirk have told Arbroath that their men can’t play a part in the game as participation would cup-tie them for future knockout games this season, should they be recalled.

Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell told Courier Sport that the Forfar game could be a chance for other players to stake a claim for a run in the team.

Arbroath players celebrate after Anton Dowds heads in to put the away side 1-0.
Last weekend’s goal hero Anton Dowds and Joel Nouble will not face Forfar this weekend.

“Bobby Linn is high up on my thoughts to start on Saturday” he said.

“With Nouble and Dowds not in the team, this is a chance for two or three boys to make a stake for a place the week after.

“In training they have been excellent. Every player has been playing out of their skin.

“If they want to stake a starting place in the team, this is their chance to prove they are worth the jersey.”

‘No holds barred’ clash

Despite coming up against opposition from two leagues beneath them, Campbell is taking nothing for granted and his side is fully focused on beating their local rivals.

“It’s a local derby so it’s very important our players are up for it.

“It will be a no holds barred, blood and thunder game so we’ll have to be focused.

“Forfar are going very well and you have to respect the team you play but we’ll be well up for it being a local derby.

A big crowd is expected at Gayfield this weekend.

“I think we’re looking at 2,000 fans at the game. I’m getting excited about it already.

“We’ve got big games coming up against Raith and Partick but we are fully focused on the cup.”

Supporters are reminded that tickets must be purchased in advance of the game and there will be no cash turnstiles in operation.

Arbroath fans can buy their tickets at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/match-day-tickets/

Away supporters’ tickets can be bought at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/away-tickets/.

