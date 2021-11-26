Arbroath hero Bobby Linn set for Scottish Cup return as key men miss out against Forfar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goal hero Bobby Linn could return to the Arbroath starting XI for this weekend’s Scottish Cup clash against Forfar.

Linn, who is in his testimonial year at the Gayfield club, hasn’t started a game since the 3-2 League Cup win over Kelty Hearts in July.

The 36-year-old has been limited to a number of cameo appearances from the bench, scoring just the one goal, a stunning long-range strike in the 4-2 win over Dunfermline.

Nouble and Dowds out

Now, with on-loan forwards Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds not available, Linn looks set to be given a chance this weekend.

Both Livingston and Falkirk have told Arbroath that their men can’t play a part in the game as participation would cup-tie them for future knockout games this season, should they be recalled.

Arbroath gaffer Dick Campbell told Courier Sport that the Forfar game could be a chance for other players to stake a claim for a run in the team.

“Bobby Linn is high up on my thoughts to start on Saturday” he said.

“With Nouble and Dowds not in the team, this is a chance for two or three boys to make a stake for a place the week after.

“In training they have been excellent. Every player has been playing out of their skin.

“If they want to stake a starting place in the team, this is their chance to prove they are worth the jersey.”

‘No holds barred’ clash

Despite coming up against opposition from two leagues beneath them, Campbell is taking nothing for granted and his side is fully focused on beating their local rivals.

“It’s a local derby so it’s very important our players are up for it.

“It will be a no holds barred, blood and thunder game so we’ll have to be focused.

“Forfar are going very well and you have to respect the team you play but we’ll be well up for it being a local derby.

“I think we’re looking at 2,000 fans at the game. I’m getting excited about it already.

“We’ve got big games coming up against Raith and Partick but we are fully focused on the cup.”

Supporters are reminded that tickets must be purchased in advance of the game and there will be no cash turnstiles in operation.

Arbroath fans can buy their tickets at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/match-day-tickets/

Away supporters’ tickets can be bought at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/away-tickets/.