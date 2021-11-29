Brechin City skipper Iain Davidson warns of dangerous Darvel’s familiar faces ahead of Scottish Cup clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brechin City will go head-to-head against Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

But while supporters may know little about the West of Scotland Premier Division team, skipper Iain Davidson says some of the squad are all too familiar.

The City are just one game away from a possible glamour-tie in the fourth round of the cup, but will first have to overcome the East Ayrshire side in front of the BBC cameras.

Darvel earned their right to face Brechin by causing an upset in the second round, dumping League Two outfit Stranraer out of the cup.

Players with SPFL experience

Despite being lower in the Scottish footballing pyramid than the Glebe Park side, Davidson is well aware of the threat posed by Monday’s opponents.

“They’ve got boys I’ve played against at senior level, that tells you that they are having a really good go.

“Guys like Ian McShane, Jason Marr, Darryl Meggatt, Andy Stirling, Jordan Kirkpatrick they’ve got plenty of talent in their squad.”

The visitors have former Dundee hero Sean Higgins as part of their management set up. While Higgins and Davidson did not play together at Dens, the two still have a friendship.

“I know Sean really well from playing against him. Higgy’s a really good guy.

“I’ve played against him many times throughout my career and is a guy I’d always chat away to.

“He’s had a good career and is now on the coaching side, with Kieran McAnespie another guy I know well.

“On the coaching side, they’ve got a good set up and plenty of experience from boys. It shows that Darvel are not messing about and we can’t take them lightly.”

Potential glamour-tie lies in wait

After free-falling from the Championship in 2017, the club is now starting to rebuild and the fans are enjoying free-scoring football once more.

It’s this spirit that Davidson is hoping to see more of with another cup victory.

“Brechin has been on a bit of a downward spiral over the last few years. But now with the management team in place and Kevin Mackie there, it’s brought a feel-good factor back to the club in the summer.

“I think that helps when you’re doing well on the pitch.”

A win on Monday could see the club into the fourth round of the cup, setting up a potentially-lucrative tie.

“We know, financially, the Scottish Cup is the biggest competition in Scotland, outside the Premiership.

“Everyone loves a wee cup story and if we can get on a run it’s great for the club, the fans especially, but the players as well.”