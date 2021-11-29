Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City skipper Iain Davidson warns of dangerous Darvel’s familiar faces ahead of Scottish Cup clash

By Scott Lorimer
November 29 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 29 2021, 2.47pm
Brechin City skipper Iain Davidson is warning that Darvel pose a real threat when the visit Glebe Park on Monday.
Brechin City will go head-to-head against Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

But while supporters may know little about the West of Scotland Premier Division team, skipper Iain Davidson says some of the squad are all too familiar.

The City are just one game away from a possible glamour-tie in the fourth round of the cup, but will first have to overcome the East Ayrshire side in front of the BBC cameras.

Darvel earned their right to face Brechin by causing an upset in the second round, dumping League Two outfit Stranraer out of the cup.

Players with SPFL experience

Despite being lower in the Scottish footballing pyramid than the Glebe Park side, Davidson is well aware of the threat posed by Monday’s opponents.

“They’ve got boys I’ve played against at senior level, that tells you that they are having a really good go.

“Guys like Ian McShane, Jason Marr, Darryl Meggatt, Andy Stirling, Jordan Kirkpatrick they’ve got plenty of talent in their squad.”

The visitors have former Dundee hero Sean Higgins as part of their management set up. While Higgins and Davidson did not play together at Dens, the two still have a friendship.

Former Dundee hero Sean HIggins is the Darvel head coach.
“I know Sean really well from playing against him. Higgy’s a really good guy.

“I’ve played against him many times throughout my career and is a guy I’d always chat away to.

“He’s had a good career and is now on the coaching side, with Kieran McAnespie another guy I know well.

“On the coaching side, they’ve got a good set up and plenty of experience from boys. It shows that Darvel are not messing about and we can’t take them lightly.”

Potential glamour-tie lies in wait

After free-falling from the Championship in 2017, the club is now starting to rebuild and the fans are enjoying free-scoring football once more.

It’s this spirit that Davidson is hoping to see more of with another cup victory.

“Brechin has been on a bit of a downward spiral over the last few years. But now with the management team in place and Kevin Mackie there, it’s brought a feel-good factor back to the club in the summer.

Brechin will welcome the BBC TV cemeras to Glebe Park for the Scottish Cup clash with Darvel.
“I think that helps when you’re doing well on the pitch.”

A win on Monday could see the club into the fourth round of the cup, setting up a potentially-lucrative tie.

“We know, financially, the Scottish Cup is the biggest competition in Scotland, outside the Premiership.

“Everyone loves a wee cup story and if we can get on a run it’s great for the club, the fans especially, but the players as well.”

