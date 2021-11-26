Arbroath v Forfar Athletic: 4 classic Angus derbies ahead of Scottish Cup clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath take on rivals Forfar Athletic in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday in a hotly-anticipated clash.

Both Angus sides go into the game in great form, having lost just two games each in their respective leagues.

Forfar captain Ross Meechan branded the game the “tie of the round”, while Dick Campbell expects a “no holds barred, blood and thunder” clash.

Remarkably, the two sides have not met each other in the cup since 1886. Arbroath trounced the Loons 9-1 in the second round after their famous 36-0 win over Bon Accord.

The two sides have come face-to-face countless times in the league, however, and Courier Sport takes a look back at four classic games.

March 2019 – Forfar 2 – 1 Arbroath

The last meeting between the sides saw Forfar spoil the Arbroath party.

The Lichties were runaway leaders of League One and had the chance to win the title (in March!) in their rivals’ back garden.

Dick Campbell’s side needed a win to be crowned champions and the game got off to the best possible start for them, with Michael McKenna netting in the 19th minute.

Dale Hilson made it all square ahead the break before Lewis Moore spoiled Arbroath’s day with a late winner.

Arbroath did go on to seal the title two weeks later against Brechin – but the Loons ensured they didn’t earn the bragging rights at Station Park.

December 2018 – Forfar 2 – 3 Arbroath

This was the second meeting of the sides in Arbroath’s title-winning season and the game had everything: five goals, two red cards and lots of talking points.

Forfar twice pegged back the visitors but Bobby Linn was star of the show, bagging a hattrick.

The pick of his goals was a stunning long-range free-kick in the 83rd minute to win the match.

Thomas O’Brien was sent off shortly after the winning goal to make it 10 v 10, but Dick Campbell’s side clung on for victory.

September 2017 – Forfar 0 – 5 Arbroath

One to forget for Forfar fans as Dick Campbell returned once again to haunt the Station Park faithful with a mauling of the home side.

A double from Ryan McCord and goals from Thomas O’Brien, Kane Hester and a late penalty from Bobby Linn rounded off a dismal day for the Loons.

The result was the fifth straight defeat for the home side and led to the sacking of Garry Bollan – the man brought in to replace the Campbell.

May 2010 – Forfar 2 – 0 Arbroath

Day 3 of #gettogayfield comes from the 2010 play off final.

Bryan Deasley raced through late on after Martyn Fotheringham’s to seal promotion for the Loons and relegation for Arbroath. pic.twitter.com/gMtFw4xI51 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) November 24, 2021

Dick Campbell conquered Arbroath this time with a play-off final win, elevating Forfar to the then-Division Two – and condemning the Lichties to Division Three.

After a 0-0 first leg at Gayfield, it was all to play for at Station Park.

The home side got of the the best possible start thanks to an early Martyn Fotheringham strike.

The Loons were dealt a blow when Stephen Tulloch was sent off, but they held on and Bryan Deasley confirmed Forfar’s promotion with a 90th-minute winner.