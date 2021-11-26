Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic: 4 classic Angus derbies ahead of Scottish Cup clash

By Scott Lorimer
November 26 2021, 12.10pm Updated: November 26 2021, 12.52pm
Arbroath and Forfar go head-to-head in the Scottish Cup in a game with all the makings to be another classic.
Arbroath and Forfar go head-to-head in the Scottish Cup in a game with all the makings to be another classic.

Arbroath take on rivals Forfar Athletic in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday in a hotly-anticipated clash.

Both Angus sides go into the game in great form, having lost just two games each in their respective leagues.

Forfar captain Ross Meechan branded the game the “tie of the round”, while Dick Campbell expects a “no holds barred, blood and thunder” clash.

Remarkably, the two sides have not met each other in the cup since 1886. Arbroath trounced the Loons 9-1 in the second round after their famous 36-0 win over Bon Accord.

The two sides have come face-to-face countless times in the league, however, and Courier Sport takes a look back at four classic games.

March 2019 – Forfar 2 – 1 Arbroath

The last meeting between the sides saw Forfar spoil the Arbroath party.

The Lichties were runaway leaders of League One and had the chance to win the title (in March!) in their rivals’ back garden.

Dick Campbell’s side needed a win to be crowned champions and the game got off to the best possible start for them, with Michael McKenna netting in the 19th minute.

Dale Hilson made it all square ahead the break before Lewis Moore spoiled Arbroath’s day with a late winner.

Arbroath did go on to seal the title two weeks later against Brechin – but the Loons ensured they didn’t earn the bragging rights at Station Park.

December 2018 – Forfar 2 – 3 Arbroath

This was the second meeting of the sides in Arbroath’s title-winning season and the game had everything: five goals, two red cards and lots of talking points.

Forfar twice pegged back the visitors but Bobby Linn was star of the show, bagging a hattrick.

The pick of his goals was a stunning long-range free-kick in the 83rd minute to win the match.

Thomas O’Brien was sent off shortly after the winning goal to make it 10 v 10, but Dick Campbell’s side clung on for victory.

September 2017 – Forfar 0 – 5 Arbroath

One to forget for Forfar fans as Dick Campbell returned once again to haunt the Station Park faithful with a mauling of the home side.

A double from Ryan McCord and goals from Thomas O’Brien, Kane Hester and a late penalty from Bobby Linn rounded off a dismal day for the Loons.

The result was the fifth straight defeat for the home side and led to the sacking of Garry Bollan – the man brought in to replace the Campbell.

May 2010 – Forfar 2 – 0 Arbroath

Dick Campbell conquered Arbroath this time with a play-off final win, elevating Forfar to the then-Division Two – and condemning the Lichties to Division Three.

After a 0-0 first leg at Gayfield, it was all to play for at Station Park.

The home side got of the the best possible start thanks to an early Martyn Fotheringham strike.

The Loons were dealt a blow when Stephen Tulloch was sent off, but they held on and Bryan Deasley confirmed Forfar’s promotion with a 90th-minute winner.