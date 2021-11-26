John Hughes declares ‘this is a call to arms’ as ‘lucky’ Dunfermline boss eyes another Scottish Cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes declares ‘this is a call to arms’ as ‘lucky’ Dunfermline boss eyes another Scottish Cup run

By Alan Temple
November 26 2021, 8.00am
Ambitious: Hughes
Ambitious: Hughes

Dunfermline boss John Hughes has urged his players to ‘jump aboard’ for a Scottish Cup adventure.

Hughes has described himself as a ‘lucky man’ in this competition, lifting the famous old trophy in 2015 with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He also masterminded a run to the final in 2009 with the Pars’ great rivals Falkirk.

The Hampden showpiece may be a pipe dream for Dunfermline — finalists as recently as 2007 — but ‘Yogi’ has urged his charges to embrace his ambitions for the club.

“I’ve got good history with the Scottish Cup,” smiled Hughes.

“I’ve been a lucky man to have reached two Scottish Cup finals as a manager — and very lucky to win the trophy one year.

“I know what it’s all about and I know the history of the Scottish Cup at this club.

“We know what is at stake and that message will be clear to the players.

“If you have the mindset of appreciating the history and size of this club, saying ‘I fancy a bit of that’, then jump aboard, because that (pointing to the sky) is where we are going to go.”

Thistle threat

Hughes, however, is loath to underestimate the challenge posed by Partick Thistle, bossed by his close pal Ian McCall.

Indeed, McCall managed Hughes in the twilight of his playing career at Falkirk.

Water under the bridge: Hughes, No.5, exchanges a few words with boss McCall in 2002

“We’ll be right up against it,” acknowledged Hughes. “We’ll need to hit the heights that we hit against Ayr [3-0 win] to make sure we reach the next round.

“Ian McCall is a good friend of mine and he does a good job.

“I played under him at Falkirk, I know his coaching staff — [Neil] Scally and those guys — and I’m really looking forward to it.”

‘This is a call to arms’

Should the Pars navigate a tricky trip to Firhill, it will further enhance a burgeoning feel-good factor on the Halbeath Road.

Dunfermline are not back at East End Park until the December 11 visit of Queen of the South — but Hughes has no qualms about starting his rallying cry early as he seeks to reenergise a fanbase.

Togetherness: Dunfermline

“If we keep building the crowd and the momentum, it all plays a part,” continued the former Hibs boss. “That’s us rolling in one direction.

“I think a lot of fans are disillusioned, and they move on to something else. But if we can get them back and show them what we are doing, they’ll get the bug again.

“I’ve been at provincial clubs where you are driving in and you see the Old Firm buses going the other way. Now, I’m not against that. Each to their own.

“But a top, true supporter stands by the community and supports their community club.

“This is a call to arms. We need you. We need you in your numbers. We’re not getting carried away but there’s a wee taste of something happening right now.”

