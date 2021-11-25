Michael Travis joins up with ex-gaffer Stuart Malcolm at Berwick as Forfar stalwart ‘unlucky’ to find defensive duo in form

Forfar manager Gary Irvine has revealed that club stalwart Michael Travis was “unlucky” to return from injury to find himself out of the squad.

Travis, who is the longest-serving player at Station Park, has been sent out on loan to Lowland side Berwick Rangers until January.

The 28-year-old has returned from a serious knee injury but has struggled to find a place in the starting line-up due to the great form of defensive pairing Andy Munro and Steven Anderson.

‘Worked hard’ after injury

Irvine told Courier Sport: “Michael worked really hard coming back from an ACL knee injury that ruled him out for a long time.

“He probably found himself unlucky to find that there are a good couple of players in that position now. Andy Munro and Stevie Anderson have struck up a good bit of form and are playing really well.

“Travis worked really hard to get himself back from injury and just felt he wanted to get himself out and get some game time under his belt.”

The South African-born defender will link up with Irvine’s predecessor at Forfar, Stuart Malcolm, who enquired about Travis.

“Berwick had got in touch and asked about his availability. It was something we discussed and thought it would be a good idea to go out and get some games till January,” he said

“It will benefit Travy, getting minutes under his belt and getting his fitness back up to where he wants it to be as well.”