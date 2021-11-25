Joel Nouble blocked from playing for Arbroath in Forfar cup clash by Livingston ahead of January recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Joel Nouble blocked from playing for Arbroath in Forfar cup clash by Livingston ahead of January recall

By Darren Johnstone
November 25 2021, 8.00pm
Joel Nouble has made a big impact at Arbroath.
Joel Nouble has made a big impact at Arbroath.

Arbroath will be without Joel Nouble for Saturday’s clash with Forfar because Livingston do not want their striker cup-tied.

Nouble will return to the Lions from his successful loan spell with Dick Campbell’s side in January.

And Livingston boss Davie Martindale wants the option of calling on the 25-year-old when the West Lothian side enter the Scottish Cup at the turn of the year.

The player has scored five goals and been credited with three assists since joining Campbell’s side on a season-long loan deal in July.

Nouble – who was named Championship player of the month for September – has also become a cult hero with the Arbroath fans in the short time he has been with the club.

But such has been the level of his performances that Martindale has made it clear the London-born player, who moved north of the border from Aldershot Town during the summer, will be recalled in the New Year.

From Chelsea to Cascadia: The incredible football journey of Arbroath’s ‘unique’ loan star Joel Nouble