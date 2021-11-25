Joel Nouble blocked from playing for Arbroath in Forfar cup clash by Livingston ahead of January recall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath will be without Joel Nouble for Saturday’s clash with Forfar because Livingston do not want their striker cup-tied.

Nouble will return to the Lions from his successful loan spell with Dick Campbell’s side in January.

And Livingston boss Davie Martindale wants the option of calling on the 25-year-old when the West Lothian side enter the Scottish Cup at the turn of the year.

The player has scored five goals and been credited with three assists since joining Campbell’s side on a season-long loan deal in July.

Nouble – who was named Championship player of the month for September – has also become a cult hero with the Arbroath fans in the short time he has been with the club.

But such has been the level of his performances that Martindale has made it clear the London-born player, who moved north of the border from Aldershot Town during the summer, will be recalled in the New Year.