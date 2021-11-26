Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine given food for thought by star Arbroath duo’s Scottish Cup KO

By Scott Lorimer
November 26 2021, 5.30pm
Forfar player/manager Gary Irvine.
Forfar player/manager Gary Irvine.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine admits the absence of two of Arbroath’s star men has given him food for thought ahead of Saturday’s all-Angus cup clash.

The Loons travel to Gayfield to face their local rivals high in confidence after a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath last weekend.

Forfar fans will be relieved to know their side will not have to contend with two on-loan stars from Dick Campbell’s side.

Nouble and Dowds out

Both Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds are unavailable for selection at the request of their parent clubs, Livingston and Falkirk.

That could lead to Irvine reassessing his plans come Saturday afternoon.

“When you come up against an opposition, you look at individuals and they are two individuals that have been doing well for them,” he told Courier Sport.

“It [the absence of the pair] has come into my thoughts, but I have my own tactics going into the game.

“It’s something we’ll think about going into Saturday.”

Forfar have their own absentee list with the weekend’s game coming too soon for Stefan McCluskey, Craig Thomson and Jamie Ness.

Munro suspension

Irvine will also have to make do with key man Andy Munro. The centre back was sent off in the previous round against Formartine United.

The Loons boss said: “Andy is going to be a big miss for us. He’s played a massive part for us this season.

Forfar's Andy Munro is suspended for the clash with Arbroath.
Forfar's Andy Munro is suspended for the clash with Arbroath.

“This week he managed to get himself in the SPFL team of the week, which shows how well he’s doing.

“It’s no doubt he will be a miss for us but we’ve got another few bodies that can cover for centre back positions.

“I’m confident in my players and those we’ve got able to come in.”

Forfar supporters attending the derby are being reminded to purchase their tickets in advance, as there is currently no cash turnstile at Gayfield.

Tickets can be purchased at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/away-tickets/.

