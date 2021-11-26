Forfar boss Gary Irvine given food for thought by star Arbroath duo’s Scottish Cup KO

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine admits the absence of two of Arbroath’s star men has given him food for thought ahead of Saturday’s all-Angus cup clash.

The Loons travel to Gayfield to face their local rivals high in confidence after a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath last weekend.

Forfar fans will be relieved to know their side will not have to contend with two on-loan stars from Dick Campbell’s side.

Nouble and Dowds out

Both Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds are unavailable for selection at the request of their parent clubs, Livingston and Falkirk.

That could lead to Irvine reassessing his plans come Saturday afternoon.

“When you come up against an opposition, you look at individuals and they are two individuals that have been doing well for them,” he told Courier Sport.

“It [the absence of the pair] has come into my thoughts, but I have my own tactics going into the game.

“It’s something we’ll think about going into Saturday.”

Forfar have their own absentee list with the weekend’s game coming too soon for Stefan McCluskey, Craig Thomson and Jamie Ness.

Munro suspension

Irvine will also have to make do with key man Andy Munro. The centre back was sent off in the previous round against Formartine United.

The Loons boss said: “Andy is going to be a big miss for us. He’s played a massive part for us this season.

“This week he managed to get himself in the SPFL team of the week, which shows how well he’s doing.

“It’s no doubt he will be a miss for us but we’ve got another few bodies that can cover for centre back positions.

“I’m confident in my players and those we’ve got able to come in.”

Forfar supporters attending the derby are being reminded to purchase their tickets in advance, as there is currently no cash turnstile at Gayfield.

Tickets can be purchased at www.arbroathfc.co.uk/away-tickets/.