Montrose No 2 Ross Campbell follows Stewart Petrie in penning new Links Park deal

Ross Campbell has committed his long-term future to Montrose after a agreeing a two-year extension with the Links Park side.

Assistant boss Campbell has agreed a new deal until 2025 just weeks after manager Stewart Petrie agreed a contract extension.

Campbell has worked alongside Petrie since 2016 and helped deliver five consecutive top four finishes – across League One and League Two.

The duo have transformed Montrose’s fortunes from the brink of relegation to the Highland League in 2016 to challenging for promotion to the Championship.

And Campbell, the son of Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, has been instrumental to that success – both as a player and a coach.

“I have a strong affinity for the club,” said Campbell.

“I have spent the last seven years here and wish to thank everyone involved in making this time so successful.

“This contract extension was about joining the ambition of the board with what Stewart and I want to achieve.

“I wish to record my ongoing thanks for the support they have shown. Onwards!”

Montrose chairman John Crawford added: “We are delighted that Ross has agreed to extend his contract.

“As manager, Stewart’s name naturally makes the headlines.

“But within the club we are all acutely aware of the importance and significant role that Ross plays in our ongoing success.

“They are completely different characters but have complimentary skills. With their extensive experience of the game, that has made them a formidable force.”