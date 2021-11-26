Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose No 2 Ross Campbell follows Stewart Petrie in penning new Links Park deal

By Ewan Smith
November 26 2021, 12.25pm
Ross Campbell has penned a new deal until 2025
Ross Campbell has penned a new deal until 2025

Ross Campbell has committed his long-term future to Montrose after a agreeing a two-year extension with the Links Park side.

Assistant boss Campbell has agreed a new deal until 2025 just weeks after manager Stewart Petrie agreed a contract extension.

Campbell has worked alongside Petrie since 2016 and helped deliver five consecutive top four finishes – across League One and League Two.

The duo have transformed Montrose’s fortunes from the brink of relegation to the Highland League in 2016 to challenging for promotion to the Championship.

And Campbell, the son of Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, has been instrumental to that success – both as a player and a coach.

“I have a strong affinity for the club,” said Campbell.

“I have spent the last seven years here and wish to thank everyone involved in making this time so successful.

“This contract extension was about joining the ambition of the board with what Stewart and I want to achieve.

“I wish to record my ongoing thanks for the support they have shown. Onwards!”

Montrose player-boss Ross Campbell has agreed a new Links Park deal

Montrose chairman John Crawford added: “We are delighted that Ross has agreed to extend his contract.

“As manager, Stewart’s name naturally makes the headlines.

“But within the club we are all acutely aware of the importance and significant role that Ross plays in our ongoing success.

“They are completely different characters but have complimentary skills. With their extensive experience of the game, that has made them a formidable force.”

Stewart Petrie lands manager of the month award – days after penning new Montrose contract

 

 

More from The Courier