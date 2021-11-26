Partick Thistle 1-0 Dunfermline: Ross Docherty brilliance seals Scottish Cup progress as Graham Dorrans lapse is punished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Partick Thistle 1-0 Dunfermline: Ross Docherty brilliance seals Scottish Cup progress as Graham Dorrans lapse is punished

By Alan Temple
November 26 2021, 9.40pm
Tiffoney comes close
Tiffoney comes close

A moment of genius from Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty proved decisive as Dunfermline bowed out of the Scottish Cup.

Docherty took advantage of lax play by Pars captain Graham Dorrans to steal possession and curl home a wonderful winner to settle the third round showdown.

The Jags also rattled the post through Scott Tiffoney in the first half and will feel that their triumph was merited.

The defeat halts the Pars’ two-match winning run and represents John Hughes’ first defeat in charge of the Fifers.

Applause for Bertie

Mournfulness hung heavy in the air and Firhill flags flew at half-mast in honour of Bertie Auld.

A tribute to Bertie Auld

The former Partick Thistle manager was laid to rest earlier on Friday and a poignant banner picturing the iconic Lisbon Lion was displayed for all to see.

A thundering minute’s applause preceded kick-off.

Woodwork to the rescue

Unsurprisingly, Hughes felt no need to alter the starting 11 which swept Ayr United aside 3-0 on Saturday.

At the wheel: Hughes, left

And the good times with ‘Yogi at the wheel’ — as the visiting fans raucously roared — almost continued when Dom Thomas struck the bar direct from a corner-kick.

The whipping winds of Storm Arwen were going to have a part to play in proceedings, clearly.

Thomas then stung the palms of Jamie Sneddon from distance.

Owain fon Williams was forced into a sharp low save to deny Ciaran McKenna as the hosts gradually worked their way into the game.

Fon Williams followed that with a sensational block to thwart Zak Rudden, before Tiffoney rattled the post with a fine effort.

Decisive Docherty

As forecasted, the second period kicked off amid a gusting gale in Glasgow.

Dunfermline, playing into the wind, saw several attempts at long passes hold up in the air.

Rudden, left, was denied by fon Williams

Thistle came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock through Cammy Smith. The former Pars forward collected a cut-back inside the box and lashed a dipping drive narrowly over the bar.

Far from playing for a replay at East End Park, Hughes replaced midfielder Matty Todd with towering striker Nikolay Todorov. Gutsy.

However, the Jags remained in the ascendancy.

A super lunging block was required by Mark Connolly to smother another Smith shot.

Thistle finally claimed the lead when the otherwise excellent Dorrans was robbed at the edge of his own box by Docherty.

The Thistle skipper proceeded to angle a sumptuous dipping drive into the top-corner.

A Todorov shot which whistled wide would be as close as Dunfermline came to a response as Hughes’ charges bowed out of the Scottish Cup.

‘Game-changer!’ Dunfermline unveil details of training base – as youth academy start date is revealed

More from The Courier