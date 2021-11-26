Partick Thistle 1-0 Dunfermline: Ross Docherty brilliance seals Scottish Cup progress as Graham Dorrans lapse is punished

An error occurred. Please try again.

A moment of genius from Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty proved decisive as Dunfermline bowed out of the Scottish Cup.

Docherty took advantage of lax play by Pars captain Graham Dorrans to steal possession and curl home a wonderful winner to settle the third round showdown.

The Jags also rattled the post through Scott Tiffoney in the first half and will feel that their triumph was merited.

The defeat halts the Pars’ two-match winning run and represents John Hughes’ first defeat in charge of the Fifers.

Applause for Bertie

Mournfulness hung heavy in the air and Firhill flags flew at half-mast in honour of Bertie Auld.

The former Partick Thistle manager was laid to rest earlier on Friday and a poignant banner picturing the iconic Lisbon Lion was displayed for all to see.

A thundering minute’s applause preceded kick-off.

Woodwork to the rescue

Unsurprisingly, Hughes felt no need to alter the starting 11 which swept Ayr United aside 3-0 on Saturday.

And the good times with ‘Yogi at the wheel’ — as the visiting fans raucously roared — almost continued when Dom Thomas struck the bar direct from a corner-kick.

The whipping winds of Storm Arwen were going to have a part to play in proceedings, clearly.

Thomas then stung the palms of Jamie Sneddon from distance.

Owain fon Williams was forced into a sharp low save to deny Ciaran McKenna as the hosts gradually worked their way into the game.

Fon Williams followed that with a sensational block to thwart Zak Rudden, before Tiffoney rattled the post with a fine effort.

Decisive Docherty

As forecasted, the second period kicked off amid a gusting gale in Glasgow.

Dunfermline, playing into the wind, saw several attempts at long passes hold up in the air.

Thistle came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock through Cammy Smith. The former Pars forward collected a cut-back inside the box and lashed a dipping drive narrowly over the bar.

Far from playing for a replay at East End Park, Hughes replaced midfielder Matty Todd with towering striker Nikolay Todorov. Gutsy.

However, the Jags remained in the ascendancy.

A super lunging block was required by Mark Connolly to smother another Smith shot.

Thistle finally claimed the lead when the otherwise excellent Dorrans was robbed at the edge of his own box by Docherty.

The Thistle skipper proceeded to angle a sumptuous dipping drive into the top-corner.

A Todorov shot which whistled wide would be as close as Dunfermline came to a response as Hughes’ charges bowed out of the Scottish Cup.