Kelty Hearts 0-0 Montrose: A tale of two keepers as Scottish Cup showdown ends all square

Darren Jamieson and Aaron Lennox delivered a goalkeeping clinic as Kelty Hearts and Montrose played out a 0-0 draw at New Central Park.

Kelty stopper Jamieson made several key stops as the hosts held firm in Fife, with a wonderful double-save to thwart Terry Masson the highlight.

Meanwhile, Joe Cardle and Alfredo Agyeman were left to rue fine saves by Lennox.

With Kelty boasting the only unbeaten league record in Scotland or England, there was never likely to be a divisional gulf between the clubs.

And it will take another showdown at Links Park next Saturday to separate the sides.

A tale of two stoppers

Somewhat overlooked amid Kelty Hearts’ forward-thinking talents, is their watertight defence in recent weeks.

Kevin Thomson’s men have recorded three successive clean sheets in League 2, displaying admirable resolve to go with their attacking endeavours.

And Jamieson excelled against Montrose. He denied a disbelieving Masson in the early stages, parrying his initial header before recovering to smother the rebound.

A low stop then foiled Cammy Ballantye as the visitors created the better openings in the first period.

Paul Watson had played just 44 minutes since October 9 prior to Saturday’s trip to Kelty; he celebrated his 36th birthday during the week.

Yet, his performance was a testament to his fitness and professionalism.

And but for a skewed finish, Watson would have given the Mighty Mo the lead following a brilliantly timed run into the box.

Not to be outdone by Jamieson’s exploits at the other end, Montrose stopper Lennox made a wonderful near-post intervention to palm a Joe Cardle drive to safety.

All-square

Kerr Waddell then headed narrowly wide as the Links Park men came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock.

A goalkeeping masterclass continued on the hour-mark when Agyeman scampered clean through on Lennox, only for the big Australian to make a wonderful point-blank stop.

Montrose had the final opportunity to claim progression but man-of-the-match Jamieson tipped a low volley by Chris Antoniazzi onto the post.