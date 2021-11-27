Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelty Hearts 0-0 Montrose: A tale of two keepers as Scottish Cup showdown ends all square

By Alan Temple
November 27 2021, 5.03pm
Superb: Jamieson

Darren Jamieson and Aaron Lennox delivered a goalkeeping clinic as Kelty Hearts and Montrose played out a 0-0 draw at New Central Park.

Kelty stopper Jamieson made several key stops as the hosts held firm in Fife, with a wonderful double-save to thwart Terry Masson the highlight.

Meanwhile, Joe Cardle and Alfredo Agyeman were left to rue fine saves by Lennox.

With Kelty boasting the only unbeaten league record in Scotland or England, there was never likely to be a divisional gulf between the clubs.

And it will take another showdown at Links Park next Saturday to separate the sides.

A tale of two stoppers

Somewhat overlooked amid Kelty Hearts’ forward-thinking talents, is their watertight defence in recent weeks.

Kevin Thomson’s men have recorded three successive clean sheets in League 2, displaying admirable resolve to go with their attacking endeavours.

Still in the hat: Thomson’s Kelty

And Jamieson excelled against Montrose. He denied a disbelieving Masson in the early stages, parrying his initial header before recovering to smother the rebound.

A low stop then foiled Cammy Ballantye as the visitors created the better openings in the first period.

Paul Watson had played just 44 minutes since October 9 prior to Saturday’s trip to Kelty; he celebrated his 36th birthday during the week.

Yet, his performance was a testament to his fitness and professionalism.

And but for a skewed finish, Watson would have given the Mighty Mo the lead following a brilliantly timed run into the box.

Starting return: Watson

Not to be outdone by Jamieson’s exploits at the other end, Montrose stopper Lennox made a wonderful near-post intervention to palm a Joe Cardle drive to safety.

All-square

Kerr Waddell then headed narrowly wide as the Links Park men came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock.

A goalkeeping masterclass continued on the hour-mark when Agyeman scampered clean through on Lennox, only for the big Australian to make a wonderful point-blank stop.

Montrose had the final opportunity to claim progression but man-of-the-match Jamieson tipped a low volley by Chris Antoniazzi onto the post.

The Kelty Hearts Invincibles? Kevin Thomson on Walter Smith lessons underpinning Scotland and England’s last unbeaten league record

