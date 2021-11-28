3 talking points as Arbroath knock Forfar out of Scottish Cup in Angus derby

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Cup third round threw up a couple of upsets on Saturday – but it was clear from the opening 10 minutes in Arbroath that Forfar would not be causing one.

Both sides went into the game in full confidence thanks to their exploits in their respective leagues.

A lower division side facing their local rivals made for added spice in this fixture, but sadly for the travelling support, it was not to be.

The Championship team out-muscled and out-manoeuvred their opponents with ease.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield for the encounter and here are three talking points from the clash.

Bobby Linn has still got it

At 36 years of age, Bobby Linn himself would admit he perhaps doesn’t have the legs he once did.

The veteran, in his testimonial year, has found himself on the bench much of this season, limited to only a small number of cameo appearances.

With Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds ruled out of the fixture, this was Linn’s chance to stake a claim for a starting spot.

Dick Campbell duly awarded him the chance and he impressed in the 75 minutes he was on the field.

Linn caused Forfar problems down the left flank and drew in fouls.

If not for a great Marc McCallum save, he’d have scored a stunning free-kick in the opening two minutes of the game.

Unfortunately for him, his shots from then on went a bit astray but it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

Linn was given his chance and on that performance could well find himself back in the team shortly.

Forfar masters of their own downfall

There are 17 places separating the two sides in the SPFL system, so Forfar were always going to find this tie a tough one.

However, they aren’t second in League Two by being pushovers. They are a tough team to beat and have been banging in the goals.

That’s what will make this defeat so hard to take for Gary Irvine and the Forfar fans.

The Loons gave the ball away needlessly throughout the game. They looked nervy on the ball when they had the rare opportunity to go forward. Goals number one and three came about due to needless errors.

Gary Irvine said his side will learn their lessons from the game. If they can learn something from their Angus neighbours it can only help them in their quest for a League One place.

No Nouble, no problem

Arbroath went into this game without their star striker Joel Nouble, who was unable to play due to his loan from Livingston.

Falkirk loanee Anton Dowds was also missing for the same reason.

This led Dick Campbell to alter his attack, putting Luke Donnelly right up-front and centre, with Bobby Linn and Scott Stewart supporting out wide.

In the previous game against Kilmarnock, Donnelly was out in the wider position while Nouble played centrally.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old showed he was able to stand in for Nouble when the big Englishman returns to Livi.

The former Celtic youngster is tall and good in the air and, as the third goal proved, he’s pacey and really skilful on the ball.

Nouble will no doubt be a loss at Gayfield when his loan spell is over, but they look to have a ready made replacement in Luke Donnelly.