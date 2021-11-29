Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers reunion dream alive for Jamie Barjonas as Kelty Hearts star reveals Kevin Thomson plea

By Alan Temple
November 29 2021, 7.30am
New home: Barjonas
Jamie Barjonas is dreaming of a Rangers reunion in the Scottish Cup.

However, the gifted playmaker is adamant Kelty Hearts wouldn’t dare look beyond the onerous challenge posed by Montrose.

Kelty turned in a fine showing against Montrose on Saturday, belying the division separating the sides to claim a gutsy 0-0 draw.

The teams will do it all over again in a replay at Links Park on Saturday — by which point, both clubs will know their potential prize.

The draw for the fourth round will be made on BBC Scotland at the conclusion of Brechin City’s tie against Darvel.

And, having spent 14 years on the books of Rangers — making nine appearances for his boyhood heroes — Barjonas can be forgiven for indulging in some wishful thinking.

Barjonas is watched by former Gers gaffer Steven Gerrard

“Rangers at home wouldn’t be bad,” smiled the former Raith Rovers loanee. “That’d be a decent tie for the club!

“No, all the boys are just buzzing to still be in the hat, but we know that Montrose are an excellent side.

“Our only focus will be on the game up there and hopefully getting a result.”

Kevin Thomson plea

Barjonas’ late cameo against the Mighty Mo marked his return from five weeks on the sidelines with a broken wrist.

“After weeks watching games from the stand, I said to the gaffer: ‘Please put me on the bench — you don’t even need to put me on,’” Barjonas told Courier Sport.

“I trained all week and felt fine. The only worry is falling on it. But it feels fine when I am running.

“When you’ve had a broken bone, it’s more about the confidence of getting back to full contact, and I’m sure that will happen over the next few games.

“I just wanted to feel involved again.

Thomson, pictured, worked with Barjonas at Rangers during his time as a youth coach

“Thankfully the gaffer put me on the bench, and it was great to get on at the end.

“It was brilliant to be back out there with the boys, and I thought they played really well.

Flying

Barjonas’ injury required surgery and temporary halted — by his own admission — his most enjoyable campaign to date.

Thriving in an advanced midfield role and playing alongside talents such as Joe Cardle, Kallum Higginbotham and Nathan Austin, the 22-year-old has shone in maroon.

He has notched three goals and seven assists in his 17 outings to date.

“Since coming to Kelty, this is as much as I’ve enjoyed my football anywhere,” Barjonas continued. “I was at Rangers for 14 years, but I can honestly say that since coming here I’ve loved every single minute.

“Playing regularly; the boys are flying; still unbeaten in the league — it’s just a brilliant place to be.”

