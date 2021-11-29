Rangers reunion dream alive for Jamie Barjonas as Kelty Hearts star reveals Kevin Thomson plea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jamie Barjonas is dreaming of a Rangers reunion in the Scottish Cup.

However, the gifted playmaker is adamant Kelty Hearts wouldn’t dare look beyond the onerous challenge posed by Montrose.

Kelty turned in a fine showing against Montrose on Saturday, belying the division separating the sides to claim a gutsy 0-0 draw.

The teams will do it all over again in a replay at Links Park on Saturday — by which point, both clubs will know their potential prize.

The draw for the fourth round will be made on BBC Scotland at the conclusion of Brechin City’s tie against Darvel.

And, having spent 14 years on the books of Rangers — making nine appearances for his boyhood heroes — Barjonas can be forgiven for indulging in some wishful thinking.

“Rangers at home wouldn’t be bad,” smiled the former Raith Rovers loanee. “That’d be a decent tie for the club!

“No, all the boys are just buzzing to still be in the hat, but we know that Montrose are an excellent side.

“Our only focus will be on the game up there and hopefully getting a result.”

Kevin Thomson plea

Barjonas’ late cameo against the Mighty Mo marked his return from five weeks on the sidelines with a broken wrist.

“After weeks watching games from the stand, I said to the gaffer: ‘Please put me on the bench — you don’t even need to put me on,’” Barjonas told Courier Sport.

“I trained all week and felt fine. The only worry is falling on it. But it feels fine when I am running.

“When you’ve had a broken bone, it’s more about the confidence of getting back to full contact, and I’m sure that will happen over the next few games.

“I just wanted to feel involved again.

“Thankfully the gaffer put me on the bench, and it was great to get on at the end.

“It was brilliant to be back out there with the boys, and I thought they played really well.

Flying

Barjonas’ injury required surgery and temporary halted — by his own admission — his most enjoyable campaign to date.

Who’s gets your vote for August’s #SPFL Outstanding Delivery of the Month? Vote below. Brandon Haunstrup 👉 Scott Robinson @KilmarnockFC

Brian Cameron 👉 Kane Hester @ElginCityFC

Assist Jamie Barjonas 👉 Joe Cardle @KeltyHeartsFC

Assist Ryan Christie 👉 Kyogo Furuhashi @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/UMpGg5HLv2 — Papa John's UK (@PapaJohnsUK) September 4, 2021

Thriving in an advanced midfield role and playing alongside talents such as Joe Cardle, Kallum Higginbotham and Nathan Austin, the 22-year-old has shone in maroon.

He has notched three goals and seven assists in his 17 outings to date.

“Since coming to Kelty, this is as much as I’ve enjoyed my football anywhere,” Barjonas continued. “I was at Rangers for 14 years, but I can honestly say that since coming here I’ve loved every single minute.

“Playing regularly; the boys are flying; still unbeaten in the league — it’s just a brilliant place to be.”