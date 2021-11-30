Dunfermline to face Hibs as John Hughes declares: ‘There are places up for grabs’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline will face Hibs in a friendly on Tuesday afternoon as new Pars boss John Hughes continues to weigh up his options.

Rhys Breen, absent since picking up a knock against Inverness earlier this month, is set to make his return from injury in the fixture.

On-loan Rangers kid Kai Kennedy is yet to feature under Hughes, while the likes of Craig Wighton, Kevin O’Hara, Nikolay Todorov, Iain Wilson and Reece Cole are among a phalanx of players who have been involved rarely — or not at all.

And Hughes is desperate to get a proper look at some of his fringe men, having been parachuted into a relegation battle which affords little opportunity to experiment.

The game will take place at Hibs’ East Lothian training complex and, although the capital club’s league match against Rangers on Wednesday means the hosts will field a youthful side, Hughes has told his players they have a golden opportunity to grab a jersey.

Ex-Hibs gaffer Hughes said: “It’s not just a case of turning up and putting on the strips.

“There are demands on them. Although it’s a practice match, don’t take it for granted.

“I think it’ll be a young Hibs team but I know for a fact that [new Hibs head of academy] Stevie Kean is keen to really test his kids — so it’ll good for both teams.

“And there are places up for grabs.

“There’s only one way to do it: get yourself on the pitch and put in a performance that says: ‘you can’t leave me out’.”