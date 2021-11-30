Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline to face Hibs as John Hughes declares: ‘There are places up for grabs’

By Alan Temple
November 30 2021, 7.30am
Venue: Hibs' training ground
Dunfermline will face Hibs in a friendly on Tuesday afternoon as new Pars boss John Hughes continues to weigh up his options.

Rhys Breen, absent since picking up a knock against Inverness earlier this month, is set to make his return from injury in the fixture.

On-loan Rangers kid Kai Kennedy is yet to feature under Hughes, while the likes of Craig Wighton, Kevin O’Hara, Nikolay Todorov, Iain Wilson and Reece Cole are among a phalanx of players who have been involved rarely — or not at all.

And Hughes is desperate to get a proper look at some of his fringe men, having been parachuted into a relegation battle which affords little opportunity to experiment.

The game will take place at Hibs’ East Lothian training complex and, although the capital club’s league match against Rangers on Wednesday means the hosts will field a youthful side, Hughes has told his players they have a golden opportunity to grab a jersey.

Comeback: Rhys Breen will play against Hibs

Ex-Hibs gaffer Hughes said: “It’s not just a case of turning up and putting on the strips.

“There are demands on them. Although it’s a practice match, don’t take it for granted.

“I think it’ll be a young Hibs team but I know for a fact that [new Hibs head of academy] Stevie Kean is keen to really test his kids — so it’ll good for both teams.

“And there are places up for grabs.

“There’s only one way to do it: get yourself on the pitch and put in a performance that says: ‘you can’t leave me out’.”

