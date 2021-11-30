Brechin City gaffer Andy Kirk declares ‘let’s take care of Darvel first’ as potential Arbroath Scottish Cup derby lies in wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City gaffer Andy Kirk declares ‘let’s take care of Darvel first’ as potential Arbroath Scottish Cup derby lies in wait

By Scott Lorimer
November 30 2021, 10.19am
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk (left) isn't thinking too far ahead in the Scottish Cup and is urging his players to do the job against Darvel.

Andy Kirk is refusing to look too far ahead at a potential Scottish Cup fourth round derby with Arbroath, insisting his Brechin players are solely focused at the task in hand at Darvel on Saturday.

City battled out a 1-1 draw with the East Ayrshire side at Glebe Park on Monday night in front of BBC TV cameras.

The two sides will go head-to-head once more this weekend to decide who goes on to face the Lichties at Gayfield in January.

‘Score line was just’

Despite the prospect of an all-Angus clash, the Brechin gaffer did not want to focus too much on the draw against Dick Campbell’s side.

“Let’s take care of Saturday first. Darvel are a good side,” he said.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort from the players to get through that tie. If we’re successful, then we’ll look at what’s next.”

Brechin’s David Cox fired in the equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.

The Northern Irishman felt his were not up to their usual standards, having netted 23 times in their previous five league games.

“I was disappointed with the first half, in terms of trying to get on the ball and making things happen, like we’ve been doing in recent weeks,” he said.

“The second half was a lot better. I felt he score line was just in the end.

“We’re pleased from the second half, there’s a lot of positives to take from it. There was a bit more energy and intent. We’ll look to try and do that again on Saturday.”

‘Good cup tie’

The Highland League side will now travel to Darvel’s Recreation Park to face a side with their tails up, looking to record a historic victory.

But Kirk is not fazed the West of Scotland Premier Division side’s home advantage.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk

He explained: “Every game is tough. They’ll be going there with the idea that they’re at home trying to win the game. We’ll also be trying to do that.

“I expect it to be another good cup tie, with chances for both teams.

“Saturday will hopefully be the same and with a little bit of luck that you sometimes need in this game, we’ll get the result we are looking for.”

