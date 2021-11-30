Brechin City gaffer Andy Kirk declares ‘let’s take care of Darvel first’ as potential Arbroath Scottish Cup derby lies in wait

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andy Kirk is refusing to look too far ahead at a potential Scottish Cup fourth round derby with Arbroath, insisting his Brechin players are solely focused at the task in hand at Darvel on Saturday.

City battled out a 1-1 draw with the East Ayrshire side at Glebe Park on Monday night in front of BBC TV cameras.

The two sides will go head-to-head once more this weekend to decide who goes on to face the Lichties at Gayfield in January.

‘Score line was just’

Despite the prospect of an all-Angus clash, the Brechin gaffer did not want to focus too much on the draw against Dick Campbell’s side.

“Let’s take care of Saturday first. Darvel are a good side,” he said.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort from the players to get through that tie. If we’re successful, then we’ll look at what’s next.”

The Northern Irishman felt his were not up to their usual standards, having netted 23 times in their previous five league games.

“I was disappointed with the first half, in terms of trying to get on the ball and making things happen, like we’ve been doing in recent weeks,” he said.

“The second half was a lot better. I felt he score line was just in the end.

“We’re pleased from the second half, there’s a lot of positives to take from it. There was a bit more energy and intent. We’ll look to try and do that again on Saturday.”

‘Good cup tie’

The Highland League side will now travel to Darvel’s Recreation Park to face a side with their tails up, looking to record a historic victory.

But Kirk is not fazed the West of Scotland Premier Division side’s home advantage.

He explained: “Every game is tough. They’ll be going there with the idea that they’re at home trying to win the game. We’ll also be trying to do that.

“I expect it to be another good cup tie, with chances for both teams.

“Saturday will hopefully be the same and with a little bit of luck that you sometimes need in this game, we’ll get the result we are looking for.”