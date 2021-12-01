Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Hughes tells ‘divisive minority’ of Dunfermline supporters ‘we need to be better’ following Ross McArthur abuse

By Alan Temple
December 1 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.56am
McArthur and new Pars boss John Hughes
McArthur and new Pars boss John Hughes

Ross McArthur still has a ‘twinkle in his eye’ as the Dunfermline chairman prepares to leave a momentous legacy upon his departure from the East End Park boardroom.

That is the view of Pars manager John Hughes, who has lamented the reprehensible abuse endured by the outgoing club chief.

McArthur recently opened up on the incidents which prompted him to stand down at the end of the current campaign, describing the actions of a ‘divisive minority’ of Dunfermline supporters as ‘criminality’.

It is understood McArthur was spat on, had personal property vandalised and endured the trauma of finding out that his wife and daughter had been subjected to alarming comments in public.

He is really upset by everything that happened and, as supporters, we need to be better than that,” said Hughes.

“I’ve met Ross half a dozen times now and he is going to be the biggest loss to this club.

“He is absolutely outstanding. What he has done for this football club is astonishing.

“We need to conduct ourselves in a proper manner.”

Legacy

McArthur, however, is set to bow out on a soaring high.

Chairman: McArthur

Dunfermline recently confirmed the purchase of land at the Civil Service Sports Council Grounds in Rosyth to build their new training base.

Once fully operational, it will house the club’s new youth youth academy which launches in January 2022.

And Hughes joked that he has been trying to convince McArthur to reverse his decision to quit, such has been his ardour for the projects.

“I saw the twinkle in his eye the other day when he pulled out the plans for the academy,” smiled Hughes. “You can see the passion. It’s still there.

“I was trying to twist his arm [to stay], saying ‘come on chairman, I could do with you helping me here!’

“Ross really has that bit between his teeth for that academy down there and making sure that when he does resign, it’s a great legacy he has left behind.”

‘Leader’

And Hughes revealed that a club-wide meeting will take place in the coming days as McArthur makes a concerted effort to ensure every aspect of the business is serviced by the new facility.

Positive: Hughes has been buoyed by academy and training ground plans

He added: “Ross being Ross, he said, ‘listen, why don’t we get all the staff together?’ In case the plans need to change or we need some other input.

“So, he has called a meeting of every member of staff.

“That’s what good leaders do. Listen to everyone, from the kit-man right through; maybe you’ll get that little bit of input that makes it better.”

Allied with the massive strides being made off the pitch, the January transfer window also looms large — the final one McArthur will be involved in.

And Hughes laughed: “In the meantime, he’s not being left idle. If I’m here ducking and diving for players then he’s going to help me!”

