‘This is just the start’: Dryburgh Athletic in historic cup victory – now they aim to win over more fans to the female game

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee football team created history on Sunday by winning the first ever SWF Championship Cup.

Dryburgh Athletic Women’s win was also their first national trophy and, according to the club chairman, the victory is “just the beginning” of things to come for the community club.

Burgh beat Montrose 1-0 at the Falkirk Stadium thanks to a 19th minute goal from Megan Robb.

The excellent counter attacking move was finished off by the former Scotland under-19 player after a perfectly-weighted through ball from Laura Boag.

The scoreline stayed 1-0 and Dryburgh, who were only formed as a performance-level team in 2018, were crowned champions.

Overturning the Mighty Mo

Winning the trophy was made even more remarkable by the fact that they were beaten 7-0 by Montrose in their last league meeting a month ago and their opponents netted 47 times in their four games en-route to the final.

“Montrose went into this game unbeaten throughout the season. They are a fantastic side. Just over a month ago, we lost 7-0 to them in a league game,” explained Dryburgh Athletic club chairman John Beatt.

“We were dealt a harsh lesson. We worked really hard working with the players and head coach Owen McKenzie really drilled into them the positive game plan before the final, which they stuck to and it worked a treat.

John added: “We were up against a really good side but we are a good side ourselves. We’re a work in progress really.

“It’s so pleasing for a side so young that worked so hard to try and win a national trophy in our infancy as a women’s side.”

‘Icing on the cake’

Winning the Championship Cup has already ticked off one major goal for the season. Now, Dryburgh will hope to push up the table as high as possible, pushing for a promotion place to SWPL2.

As well as being a springboard for the performance team to go on to greater things, John also hopes the cup win will help inspire other girls and women to take up football, creating a new generation of female footballers in the city.

🏆🎤 “That's where I'm going, where are you going?

Hold it close, won't let this go

Dream, catch me, yeah

Dream, catch me when I fall” 🤷🏼‍♀️How’s your Sunday going? 🏆😍 pic.twitter.com/kbp86SKu2a — Dryburgh Athletic Girls & Women (@Dryburghgirls) November 28, 2021

“At the start of the season, the only goals we really set were trying to finish as high up the table as possible,” he said

“We did target a cup run, so to win the cup is the icing on the cake really.

“Beyond that, ultimately, what we’re trying to do at Dryburgh is give girls and women the opportunity to play any level of football in the city of Dundee.”

New players always welcome

John says Dryburgh Athletic are always welcoming new players to the club, from the age of three right up the women’s team, with the growing popularity of the game seeing the development of a number of different teams within the club.

“We’ve got two women’s sides, one performance team; the other is the recreational arm. We’ve now got a women’s recreational 5-a-side’s at the club,” John said.

Look at these wonderful pictures😍! That’s the power of sport – cup winners one day and inspiring role models the next! Well done @Dryburghgirls 👏⚽️💪🏆@ScotWFootball https://t.co/InawJAwKxO — Aileen Campbell (@ClydesdAileen) November 29, 2021

“We’re trying to give as many people the opportunity to play football in the city.

“In regards, to the Championship team, if we can push on to SWPL2 that’s fantastic, but it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“We know it’s a work in progress and we’ll see where the journey takes us. For me, this is just the start.”

Anyone interested in joining Dryburgh Athletic should contact club development officer Sarah Smith: dryburghathleticcc@gmail.com