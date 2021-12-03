Kevin Thomson named League 2 manager of the month as Kelty Hearts run continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kevin Thomson has been named League 2 manager of the month for November as rampant Kelty Hearts threaten to run away with the title.

The Maroon Machine remain the only senior side in Scotland and England to boast an unbeaten league record.

Kelty defeated Cowdenbeath, fellow-promotion chasers Forfar and Stenhousemuir last month without conceding a goal.

They now lead the Loons by a margin of 10 points at the summit of the fourth tier.

“It’s always nice to get awards. I think it shows what we’re doing and what we’re trying to build,” said Thomson.

“The boys, staff, club, committee — I have been massively backed since the day I got here and everyone is pulling in the right direction to bring us success.

“Individual awards are lovely. I will always be appreciative of them. But we’ve got a plan, a goal and we want to achieve. So, stay humble, stay respectful and we’ll keep working hard.”

Kelty also claimed a gutsy 0-0 draw against high-flying League 1 side Montrose in the Scottish Cup last week.

That tie will be settled in an intriguing replay at Links Park on Saturday.