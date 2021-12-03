Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson named League 2 manager of the month as Kelty Hearts run continues

By Alan Temple
December 3 2021, 12.13pm
Kevin Thomson has been named League 2 manager of the month for November as rampant Kelty Hearts threaten to run away with the title.

The Maroon Machine remain the only senior side in Scotland and England to boast an unbeaten league record.

Kelty defeated Cowdenbeath, fellow-promotion chasers Forfar and Stenhousemuir last month without conceding a goal.

They now lead the Loons by a margin of 10 points at the summit of the fourth tier.

Kelty Hearts are runaway leaders in League 2

“It’s always nice to get awards. I think it shows what we’re doing and what we’re trying to build,” said Thomson.

The boys, staff, club, committee — I have been massively backed since the day I got here and everyone is pulling in the right direction to bring us success.

“Individual awards are lovely. I will always be appreciative of them. But we’ve got a plan, a goal and we want to achieve. So, stay humble, stay respectful and we’ll keep working hard.”

Kelty also claimed a gutsy 0-0 draw against high-flying League 1 side Montrose in the Scottish Cup last week.

That tie will be settled in an intriguing replay at Links Park on Saturday.

