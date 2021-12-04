Arbroath 0-0 Raith Rovers: Lichties and Rovers earn a point apiece in Gayfield stalemate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath and Raith played out a goalless draw in a frustrating afternoon in the SPFL Championship.

The sides had only ever played out two 0-0 draws in the history of this fixture with an action-packed afternoon expected.

But it was not to be at Gayfield with neither side able to find the net.

Arbroath made just the one change to their starting line-up from the 3-0 win over Forfar, with Joel Nouble replacing Bobby Linn.

John McGlynn made five alterations to the team that beat Falkirk 2-1. Frankie Musonda, Kyle Benedictus and Dylan Tait starting, with Reghan Tumilty, Ethan Ross dropping to the bench, while Aidan Connolly didn’t make the squad.

Early chances

It was the home side that came firing out of the traps as they bombarded the visitors for the opening 15 minutes.

Ricky Little had the pick of the chances heading over from just 6 yards. Michael McKenna whipped in a dangerous free kick. Little was free in the box but he couldn’t keep the ball down and his header went hight and wide.

The first half then turned a bit scrappy with a flurry of bookings handed out by referee Craig Nappier.

Little was again in the thick of it from an Arbroath corner. The ball was whipped in and the centre back and Cristophe Berra both went for it but had a nasty clash of heads.

Both were back on their feet fairly quickly but Little looked a bit groggy and was told to leave the field by some of his teammates. The defender returned to the field but his game was over a few moments later, as he sat on the half way line.

Second half

Raith come out a bit sharper in the second half but the scrappy play continued.

John McGlynn was forced into a change on 61 minutes after a crunching tackle from Michael McKenna on Brad Spencer.

The Arbroath man won the ball but Spencer was left in agony on the turf. He was able to hobble off with medical staff but there was real concern from the Raith bench.

Substitute Bobby Linn had a great chance to open the scoring. Raith played a short corner, to the audible groan of the travelling fans, and the ball is misplayed. Arbroath break up the field but Linn can’t fire past Jamie McDonald.

Dick Campbell brought on Bobby Linn and Anton Dowds midway through but neither were able to make an impact with chances few and far between for both sides.

Linn had a great chance to make it 1-0 late on. He fired in a wide shot which was fumbled underneath McDonald but then cleared off the line.

There was a final chance in added time as Jason Thomson headed a free kick towards goal but was caught by McDonald.

The game finished goalless – but both sides continue their unbeaten run.