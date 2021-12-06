Arbroath on the hunt for January recruits as loan stars get set to return to parent clubs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell has revealed that he is already on the hunt for reinforcements with two key loan players set to return to their clubs in January.

The Arbroath gaffer has confirmed Joel Nouble will return to Livingston in January, with the Premiership side recalling the English forward early.

The 25-year-old was initially sent on loan to Gayfield for the season, but his impressive displays and commanding presence in the maroon jersey has impressed David Martindale.

Campbell has now said he’s looking for additions to his squad.

“They’ve given us everything they’ve got. It just shows you, we’re two points off the top,” he said.

“The window comes in three or four weeks time.

“Nouble goes back, so I’ve got to replace him – he is a right good player for us.”

Campbell’s good relationship with the Livi boss could see another fringe player from the Lions come to the Angus coast.

Martindale said previously: “If Joel keeps his current form up then I have to bring him back. I don’t have a choice.

“If Joel comes back and I can help Dick, then I will.”

Another loanee who looks set to leave is Anton Dowds.

The striker, who scored a recent late winner against Killie, could be on his way back to Falkirk as the League One side look to salvage their season after the sacking of Paul Sheerin.

“Dowds might go back to Falkirk”,he said.

“We didn’t get to play him in the cup last week, so I assume Falkirk will be taking him back.

“It is what it is. One door opens and another one shuts.”