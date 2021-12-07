Ethan Ross reveals ambitious target as Raith Rovers ace declares: ‘I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back!’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ethan Ross has targeted double figures for goals and assists after the Raith Rovers star was named Championship player of the month for November.

Ross, 20, rejoined the Rovers for a second spell in October and has hit the ground running in spectacular fashion.

The former Aberdeen kid has already notched five goals in 10 appearances and teed up another in the recent 2-1 win over Morton.

As such, Ross’ award was richly merited — and his lofty personal aspirations appear entirely achievable.

“I want to get into double figures for each of goals and assists,” said Ross. “I feel like I am well on the way to doing that.

“Playing in the position I do, I know that I need to be providing end product. The past month was brilliant for that.

“Everything has clicked. I’m getting into the right positions but I’m now making the right decisions.

“That also comes from maturing. I’ve had another season under my belt and I feel like I have grown as a player.”

He added: “I play my best football when I have a smile on my face — and I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back!”

Extra 10 per cent

As well as priceless development with Aberdeen and on loan at Rovers last term, Ross also benefitted from a trial period with English Premier League side Southampton during the close season.

Training with the Saints’ under-23 team, Ross relished working alongside Callum Slattery — now shining with Motherwell — and offered an insight into his own drive to be the best.

“Callum Slattery had been with Southampton’s first-team and had all the ability and the end product,” lauded Ross.

“He might have been training with under-23s when I was there, but you could see his quality.

“I feed off that.

“Every time I step on the training pitch, I want to be the best player. If I think someone else is a better player than me, then I am going to work that 10% harder to be better than them.”

Grinding out results

That same drive and determination underpins Raith Rovers’ current 14-game unbeaten run.

They have not always been at their scintillating best — as evidenced by recent 0-0 draws against Inverness and Arbroath — but the Fife outfit have a cast-iron will not to lose football matches.

“The biggest thing is the spirit in the changing room,” continued Ross. “It’s different class. All the boys are so together and, even last season when we were doing well, the spirit wasn’t as good as this.

“You can see that during performances when we aren’t playing as well as we would like. We are still grinding out results.

“There are games we’ve played this season that we probably would have lost last season. But we’ve got the bit between our teeth, even when it gets tough.

“If you watch our training, it’s so high-intensity. No-one even wants to lose a game of possession! It’s all collective.”