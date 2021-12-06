Darvel FC v Brechin City: Scottish Cup replay postponed for second time

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brechin City’s Scottish Cup replay against Darvel has been postponed for a second time.

City were due to travel to Recreation Park in East Ayrshire tomorrow night after the initial tie on Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Another pitch inspection was carried out at 4.30pm today by the SFA but, with a combination of the pitch conditions and the weather warnings over the coming days, the decision was made to postpone the fixture once again.

East Ayrshire has been placed under a weather warning for heavy snow tomorrow afternoon, with strong winds also forecast.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED Following a pitch inspection this evening, tomorrow’s Scottish Cup 3rd round replay against @darvelfc has again been postponed. The details for the re-arranged fixture will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/OboF2039Cp — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 6, 2021

A statement from Darvel read: “Following an SFA pitch inspection this evening and forecasted inclement weather over coming day(s), the decision has been made to postpone fixture this week.”

A new date for the replay will be announced in due course.