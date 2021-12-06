Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darvel FC v Brechin City: Scottish Cup replay postponed for second time

By Scott Lorimer
December 6 2021, 5.58pm
Brechin City’s Scottish Cup replay against Darvel has been postponed for a second time.

City were due to travel to Recreation Park in East Ayrshire tomorrow night after the initial tie on Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Another pitch inspection was carried out at 4.30pm today by the SFA but, with a combination of the pitch conditions and the weather warnings over the coming days, the decision was made to postpone the fixture once again.

East Ayrshire has been placed under a weather warning for heavy snow tomorrow afternoon, with strong winds also forecast.

A statement from Darvel read: “Following an SFA pitch inspection this evening and forecasted inclement weather over coming day(s), the decision has been made to postpone fixture this week.”

A new date for the replay will be announced in due course.

