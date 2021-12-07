Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dom Thomas injury latest as Dunfermline talisman faces surgery while Graham Dorrans SFA appeal date is revealed

By Alan Temple
December 7 2021, 10.27pm
Blow: Thomas
Dom Thomas will undergo surgery after the Dunfermline winger was diagnosed with a tear to the meniscus cartilage in his knee.

The 25-year-old visited a specialist on Monday and has been advised to go under the knife to ‘tidy up’ the damage.

The Fife outfit are keen to book their talisman in for an operation this week as they seek to minimise the length of his layoff.

While Hughes was reluctant to put an exact timeframe on Thomas’ absence before the surgery, he will be missing for several weeks.

Thomas, right, and Hughes

Dom has a tear in his meniscus [knee] and, to be fair to him, has been playing through that,” explained Hughes. “It has flared up and started to be a problem.

“We had it scanned the other day and the doctor agrees with what showed up in the scan.

“He will go when for a tidy-up [operation] ASAP — hopefully within the next couple of days.

“It would be unfair to put an exact timeframe on it right now, but he was missed on Saturday and I think you could see that.”

Hughes, meanwhile, confirmed that Iain Wilson missed out against Hamilton due to an ongoing heel complaint while Reece Cole is suffering the effects of a dead leg.

It is hoped Rhys Breen will be fit to face Queen of the South on Saturday.

Graham Dorrans appeal to be heard on Wednesday

The Pars gaffer is similarly optimistic regarding the potential availability of Graham Dorrans.

The East End Park captain was dismissed against Accies after referee David Munro adjudged that he blocked a Marley Redfern shot with his arm.

Dorrans makes the long walk

David Moyo converted the resulting spot-kick to secure a pivotal 1-0 win for the Lanarkshire outfit.

While nothing can be done about the defeat, Hughes is counting on the decision being rescinded — with the Scottish FA’s fast-track disciplinary panel set to make their decision on Wednesday.

Everyone can see that it’s not handball so we are hopeful,” said Hughes. “There is good video footage so we have our fingers crossed.

“It is part-and-parcel of football. We have all been there, we have all made mistakes.

“The Hamilton players were all claiming for it and his linesman could have helped him out a bit.

“But if the referee says that it’s handball, then he obviously hasn’t seen it.”

