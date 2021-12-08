Brad Spencer injury blow for Raith Rovers as star suffers nightmare leg fracture

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers have been dealt a major injury blow after Brad Spencer sustained a leg fracture which will sideline the midfielder for around three months.

Spencer, 25, suffered a broken fibula during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Arbroath.

The former Kilmarnock and Forfar man will be confined to a protective boot for around two months, at which point his progress will be reassessed.

However, Spencer is not expected to be in contention for a return to action until March.

“The X-ray after Arbroath showed that Brad has a broken fibula so he is out of the equation,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“He has a moon-boot on for the moment. That will be the case for another six-to-eight weeks.

“He’ll get another X-ray after that, which will determined how well it has healed and where we go from there.

“We are looking at something roughly around 12 weeks out.”

Influential

It is an almighty set-back for title-chasing Rovers — just one point off the summit of the Championship — given Spencer’s sparkling form this term.

He has notched three goals, including a dramatic late leveller against fierce foes Dunfermline, and claimed one assist.

But beyond the raw numbers, Spencer has excelled in a metronomic midfield role, helping to fill the void left by Regan Hendry’s summer move to Forest Green Rovers.

“Brad has been excellent for us all season,” continued McGlynn. “He has been very influential.

“I look back at his goal against Dunfermline; a very important moment to get us a draw.

“It’s a blow. I’m not about to downplay that. It’s a blow for the team and, especially, it’s a blow for Brad.”

Opportunity

Without Spencer, a midfield trio of Ross Matthews, Dylan Tait — who will return to parent club Hibs in January — and Ethan Ross in the ‘No.10’ role is likely.

Blaise Riley-Snow, Aaron Arnott and Frankie Musonda are also options.

McGlynn added: “It needs to be an opportunity for someone else to come in and show what they can do.”

There was, however, some solace with the news that Aidan Connolly is recovering well from the achilles complaint which kept him out of the Lichties stalemate.

The waspish winger could yet be in contention to face Killie on Saturday.