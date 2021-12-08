Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brad Spencer injury blow for Raith Rovers as star suffers nightmare leg fracture

By Alan Temple
December 8 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 8 2021, 4.15pm
A prone Spencer is helped from the Gayfield pitch
Raith Rovers have been dealt a major injury blow after Brad Spencer sustained a leg fracture which will sideline the midfielder for around three months.

Spencer, 25, suffered a broken fibula during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Arbroath.

The former Kilmarnock and Forfar man will be confined to a protective boot for around two months, at which point his progress will be reassessed.

However, Spencer is not expected to be in contention for a return to action until March.

Spencer in action

“The X-ray after Arbroath showed that Brad has a broken fibula so he is out of the equation,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“He has a moon-boot on for the moment. That will be the case for another six-to-eight weeks.

“He’ll get another X-ray after that, which will determined how well it has healed and where we go from there.

“We are looking at something roughly around 12 weeks out.”

Influential

It is an almighty set-back for title-chasing Rovers — just one point off the summit of the Championship — given Spencer’s sparkling form this term.

He has notched three goals, including a dramatic late leveller against fierce foes Dunfermline, and claimed one assist.

But beyond the raw numbers, Spencer has excelled in a metronomic midfield role, helping to fill the void left by Regan Hendry’s summer move to Forest Green Rovers.

McGlynn, right, and Spencer

“Brad has been excellent for us all season,” continued McGlynn. “He has been very influential.

“I look back at his goal against Dunfermline; a very important moment to get us a draw.

“It’s a blow. I’m not about to downplay that. It’s a blow for the team and, especially, it’s a blow for Brad.”

Opportunity

Without Spencer, a midfield trio of Ross Matthews, Dylan Tait — who will return to parent club Hibs in January — and Ethan Ross in the ‘No.10’ role is likely.

Blaise Riley-Snow, Aaron Arnott and Frankie Musonda are also options.

McGlynn added: “It needs to be an opportunity for someone else to come in and show what they can do.”

There was, however, some solace with the news that Aidan Connolly is recovering well from the achilles complaint which kept him out of the Lichties stalemate.

The waspish winger could yet be in contention to face Killie on Saturday.

