Ryan Dow embracing Dunfermline role as young-at-heart winger hails Dundee United mentors

Ryan Dow still feels like a fresh-faced 25-year-old.

However, the Dunfermline winger is growing accustomed to his role as an experienced head in a youthful Pars dressing room.

Dow, 30, was name-checked by manager John Hughes this week along with Mark Connolly, Graham Dorrans and Owain fon Williams as his key lieutenants.

Indeed, with five of Dunfermline’s 11 starters against Hamilton aged 21 or younger, the know-how and assurance of that quartet is pivotal.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m relishing being one of the older players — I sometimes forget that I’m not five years younger,” smiled Dow.

“But I’ve been playing for a long time, especially in comparison to the squad we have here.

“You look at our team last week and, if you take out myself, Fonners [fon Williams], Conns [Connolly] and Dozz [Dorrans], it is a really young team.

“So, there are definitely moments in games when you will look to use your experience. Some of the younger players will be looking for us to lead in difficult moments.

“I’ll give advice here and there. But you try to lead by your actions, work hard and do the right things on the pitch.”

Tannadice teachers

Dow has no shortage of role models as he seeks to lead by example.

Emerging through the ranks at Dundee United, he played alongside fellow youthful talents such as Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Gauld, Gary Mackay-Steven and current Scotland skipper Andrew Robertson.

But for all the plaudits those precocious prospects received, United’s side was underpinned by the experience of grizzled senior pros like Sean Dillon and John Rankin.

“It’s always important to have players who have been there and done it,” continued Dow.

“I look back to the leaders like Sean Dillon, John Rankin and Paul Paton, who were massive influences in that Dundee United team when I was coming through.

“We had a lot of young attacking players and knowing that we had Ranks, Paton and Dillon behind us — talking us through games — was brilliant.

“If you were struggling, they’d pull you aside and say, ‘listen, just do this for 10 minutes’.

“There are moments in games that will go against you. Maybe you’ll need to soak up a bit of pressure and just be resilient. And you don’t always realise that when you’re younger.”

Buzz

On the topic of resilience, Dunfermline will seek to bounce back from two successive 1-0 defeats when they host Queen of the South this afternoon.

“There is a real buzz about the place, even after the last two results,” Dow continued. “You can feel the positivity in training, from the players and the gaffer.

“We know exactly what he wants. It is just about bringing it all together.”

Dow added: “[Hughes’] personality and the way he approaches training just makes you want to play for him. The boys are enjoying coming to work, loving training and there is a really good atmosphere — now it’s about getting results.”