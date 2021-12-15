Graham Webster reveals why he ‘bit the bullet’ with his knee injury after playing through the pain for Montrose

An error occurred. Please try again.

Returning Montrose ace Graham Webster has revealed he played through the pain for weeks before accepting he needed time for his injury to heal.

Webster is enjoying a blistering return of form since making his comeback from a knee knock, first sustained over a month ago.

The 29-year-old has netted three times in the two games he has started after a fortnight on the sidelines.

Injury frustration

The Mo talisman is delighted to be back in action.

“It’s good to be back in amongst it,” he said.

“The two weeks were incredibly frustrating for me.

“I’m never one for being injured, but when you get a wee niggle you can’t do too much about it other than rest.”

Webster has only missed two league games earlier in the season but said he had been playing on despite his injury.

It was after the 1-0 win over Falkirk on November 20 that he decided to let himself heal properly to prevent the prospect of it becoming more serious further down the line.

“I had a slight strain in my medial,” he explained.

“I’d been trying to manage it for the past four to five weeks.

“I knew I wasn’t 100% fit but I bit the bullet after the Falkirk game because I just wasn’t right.

“If you keep playing through these niggles it eventually gets worse and I got to a point where I had to say to myself ‘that’s enough’.”

Back with a bang

The creative midfielder was gutted to miss the Scottish Cup double-header with Kelty Hearts, with the Fifers progressing on penalties.

Webster returned to action scoring the winner in the blustery 2-1 in over Airdrie last week and bagged a brace as Montrose came from a goal down to beat Dumbarton 3-1 at the weekend.

He hopes to continue his good run in the side as the Gable Endies continue pushing towards Championship promotion.

“Obviously missing those two big games against Kelty was pretty frustrating but these things happen in football,” he said. “It’s part and parcel of the game.

“When you’re injured or not involved it’s the worst thing ever watching a game.

“You’re heading and kicking every single ball with the boys. You just want them to do well.

“It’s great to be back and hopefully I won’t have too many more niggles like that.”