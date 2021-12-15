Kevin Thomson auctions off Rangers Uefa Cup final boots as Kelty Hearts boss aims to raise thousands for local schools

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson is auctioning off his match-worn Uefa Cup final boots to raise money for local schools in Edinburgh.

The Kelty Hearts boss is benefitting Oxgangs Primary School and Firhill High School with the gesture.

Thomson and his New Central Park assistant Kevin McDonald already host coaching sessions at those schools and were keen to go the extra mile to provide support.

Bids had already topped £2,500 mere hours after the listing was uploaded.

Any fans who feel flush have until January 9 to stake their claim through 32Auctions.

Thomson was a key part of the Gers side which reached the Manchester showpiece under the late Walter Smith in 2008.

He played the full match in the final as Zenit St Petersburg — managed by ex-Ibrox gaffer Dick Advocaat — ran out 2-0 winners.

The former Scotland and Middlesbrough playmaker is well on course to lead Kelty Hearts to promotion in his maiden campaign as a manager.

The Fife outfit are the only senior side in Scotland and England yet to suffer a league defeat.

They boast a seven-point lead at the summit of League Two, with a game in hand.