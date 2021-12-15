Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson auctions off Rangers Uefa Cup final boots as Kelty Hearts boss aims to raise thousands for local schools

By Alan Temple
December 15 2021, 12.00pm
For sale: Thomson's Pumas
Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson is auctioning off his match-worn Uefa Cup final boots to raise money for local schools in Edinburgh.

The Kelty Hearts boss is benefitting Oxgangs Primary School and Firhill High School with the gesture.

Thomson and his New Central Park assistant Kevin McDonald already host coaching sessions at those schools and were keen to go the extra mile to provide support.

In demand: Thomson’s match-worn boots

Bids had already topped £2,500 mere hours after the listing was uploaded.

Any fans who feel flush have until January 9 to stake their claim through 32Auctions.

Thomson was a key part of the Gers side which reached the Manchester showpiece under the late Walter Smith in 2008.

He played the full match in the final as Zenit St Petersburg — managed by ex-Ibrox gaffer Dick Advocaat — ran out 2-0 winners.

Thomson in action against Zenit

The former Scotland and Middlesbrough playmaker is well on course to lead Kelty Hearts to promotion in his maiden campaign as a manager.

The Fife outfit are the only senior side in Scotland and England yet to suffer a league defeat.

They boast a seven-point lead at the summit of League Two, with a game in hand.

