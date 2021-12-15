Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath set to sign Livingston striker Jack Hamilton for second time – fighting off interest from other clubs

By Scott Lorimer
December 15 2021, 5.35pm Updated: December 15 2021, 5.38pm
Jack Hamilton looks set for a return to Arbroath.
Livingston striker Jack Hamilton looks set to join Arbroath for a second spell on loan.

The 21-year-old is close to rejoining the Lichties after a successful period at the club last term.

Hamilton initially joined Dick Campbell’s side for the second half of last season, netting eight times in 14 appearances.

Signing ‘very close’

With Joel Nouble heading back to the Toni Macaroni Arena in January, half way through his season-long loan, David Martindale is happy to help the Arbroath boss where possible.

David Martinedale has a good relationship with Dick Campbell.
The Angus club look set to have fought off interest from other clubs, believed to be Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park, for Hamilton’s services.

Speaking to Courier Sport, Dick Campbell said: “I’ve been in talks with Dave Martindale and I’m very close to agreeing a deal to bring him (Hamilton) in on loan until the end of the season.”

The young striker has been told by the Lions’ boss he does still have a future at Livingston but needs more game time out on loan.

Jack Hamilton scored the winner on his Arbroath debut last January as they beat Morton 1-0.
Last season Hamilton enjoyed a 13-game spell at East Fife, netting nine times. He then made the step up to the Championship with Arbroath in the January window.

Despite only being at the club a short time, he quickly became a fans’ favourite at Gayfield.

His performances saw him win The Angus Nairn Memorial Trophy for best newcomer in the club’s end of season awards.

