Arbroath set to sign Livingston striker Jack Hamilton for second time – fighting off interest from other clubs

Livingston striker Jack Hamilton looks set to join Arbroath for a second spell on loan.

The 21-year-old is close to rejoining the Lichties after a successful period at the club last term.

Hamilton initially joined Dick Campbell’s side for the second half of last season, netting eight times in 14 appearances.

Signing ‘very close’

With Joel Nouble heading back to the Toni Macaroni Arena in January, half way through his season-long loan, David Martindale is happy to help the Arbroath boss where possible.

The Angus club look set to have fought off interest from other clubs, believed to be Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park, for Hamilton’s services.

Speaking to Courier Sport, Dick Campbell said: “I’ve been in talks with Dave Martindale and I’m very close to agreeing a deal to bring him (Hamilton) in on loan until the end of the season.”

The young striker has been told by the Lions’ boss he does still have a future at Livingston but needs more game time out on loan.

Last season Hamilton enjoyed a 13-game spell at East Fife, netting nine times. He then made the step up to the Championship with Arbroath in the January window.

Despite only being at the club a short time, he quickly became a fans’ favourite at Gayfield.

Would just like to thank @ArbroathFC for the second half of the season! Also thanks to the staff, players and fans for making me feel welcome! Delighted that they’ve regained championship status for next season and all the best for the future👍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/P5yPY99H2J — Jack Hamilton (@Jackthamilton30) May 6, 2021

His performances saw him win The Angus Nairn Memorial Trophy for best newcomer in the club’s end of season awards.