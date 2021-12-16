EXCLUSIVE: Sam Stanton opens up on ‘ruined’ American dream as new Raith Rovers signing discusses European adventure and Dundee United ‘pride’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Stanton opens up on ‘ruined’ American dream as new Raith Rovers signing discusses European adventure and Dundee United ‘pride’

By Alan Temple
December 16 2021, 5.15pm Updated: December 16 2021, 5.24pm
Looking to the future: Stanton
Looking to the future: Stanton

Sam Stanton quit Dundee United to pursue his American dream.

However, the Covid outbreak was a rude awakening.

As the pandemic took hold, Stanton found himself isolated in Arizona.

Phoenix Rising’s domestic campaign was a welcome distraction, albeit the United Soccer League grand final — for which they qualified — was cancelled to quell the spread of the virus.

Now back in Scotland after joining Raith Rovers, the Edinburgh-born playmaker is circumspect.

Given what others endured, he is not one to wallow.

He accentuates the positives of experiencing a different style of football during 2020, seeing a distant land and making new friends.

Stanton in action

Nevertheless, it was a period which did not pan out as Stanton intended.

“I knew it was my one opportunity to play in America,” said Stanton.

“But Covid hit soon after I moved over there in January [2020] and ruined that.

“The time difference made it difficult to stay connected with friends and family, and being locked down — with everything closed — meant it was a lot harder to adjust.

“There were a couple of English lads and other people in similar situations, so you make the best of the situation. I wasn’t the only person going through it.

“I still enjoyed my time over there but it didn’t go the way I had imagined.”

Irish eyes

Stanton swapped Arizona for the Emerald Isle in January 2021 when he joined Dundalk.

A sixth-placed finish was an underwhelming League of Ireland result but Stanton did play in a memorable Europa Conference League triumph against Levadia of Georgia.

They narrowly lost out to classy Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem in the next round.

“The European experience was really positive,” Stanton told Courier Sport. “Vitesse only beat us 4-3 on aggregate and we gave them a real scare.

“Vitesse are a quality side and went on to beat Tottenham [1-0], so testing yourself against players of that calibre is invaluable.

“The standard in Ireland, as you can see by the amount of players who go to Scotland and England, is competitive and I’ve benefitted from that.”

Repeating the Tangerine dream

While Stanton has racked up the air miles since 2020, he remains no stranger to the SPFL and, particularly, the competitive nature of a Championship title battle.

He turned out for Hibs in the second tier, albeit he was out on loan at Dumbarton during the capital club’s 2016/17 title-winning campaign — playing alongside current Rovers stars Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang.

Stanton then spent two-and-a-half years with United as the Tannadice outfit fought to restore their top-flight status.

They finally achieved that feat in 2019/20 and, although Stanton departed in January, that silverware is a source of immense pride.

“I’ve got a winners’ medal from that campaign,” continued Stanton. “I played most of the games in the first half of that season.

“That’s something I’m proud of and I loved being a part of it.

“I had a great time at Dundee United. I know the first couple of seasons didn’t go to plan, in terms of not managing to win promotion, but we eventually got there.

“There were tough moments but it was special to play a part in the club getting back to where it belongs.”

Stanton in Rovers colours

On whether he can help another side ascend to the top-flight, with Raith Rovers just one point off the Championship summit, Stanton added: “The boys have been on an incredible run and it’s an exciting time.

The Premiership is where this club wants to go and we’ll do everything we can to get there.”

