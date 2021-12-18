Stewart Petrie to rely on depth of his Montrose squad as Covid and injuries hit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose could be without a number of key men for Saturday’s crunch game against Queens Park at Links Park.

The Gable Endies are just three points off the top of League One but take on The Spiders, who sit in third and will look to close the gap on their opponents.

Stewart Petrie may have to rely on the depth if his squad with a few first team regulars likely to miss out due to illness and injury.

Late fitness tests

The side are already down two players due to a positive Covid case, with a team-mate identified as a close contact.

There will be late fitness tests for defender Terry Masson and in-form forward Craig Johnston.

Also missing will be Cammy Ballantyne, Lewis Milne, Kerr Waddell and long-term absentee Martine Rennie.

But Petrie believes he has a big enough squad to plug the gaps.

“There’s one or two that are affected by Covid,” he said.

“Apart from that we’ve got more injuries than anything else.

“We’re certainly hampered at the moment but that’s why we’ve got a big squad.

“We’d a few injuries last Saturday but managed to come away with a fantastic result at Dumbarton. That shows the spirit of the team we have.

“Someone else’s injury is an opportunity for another boy.”

Queens Park

Regardless of the injuries, Petrie is confident his side will continue their impressive league form.

The face a Queens Park side who have not played since their 6-0 demolition of Falkirk on December 4.

He believes that lack of game time could play into the hands of Montrose.

“Queens had a magnificent result against Falkirk. They’ve been impressive all season,” Petrie said.

“We know how difficult it will be against a full-time club.

“Sometimes not having a game in a fortnight could work against you. If you win a game 6-0, you’d want the next game as quick as you can as you’re riding high in confidence but I’ve not doubt Laurie will come with a strong team.

“It’s going to be all hands to the pump to get a positive result.”