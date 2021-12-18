Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie to rely on depth of his Montrose squad as Covid and injuries hit

By Scott Lorimer
December 18 2021, 8.00am
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose could be without a number of key men for Saturday’s crunch game against Queens Park at Links Park.

The Gable Endies are just three points off the top of League One but take on The Spiders, who sit in third and will look to close the gap on their opponents.

Stewart Petrie may have to rely on the depth if his squad with a few first team regulars likely to miss out due to illness and injury.

Late fitness tests

The side are already down two players due to a positive Covid case, with a team-mate identified as a close contact.

There will be late fitness tests for defender Terry Masson and in-form forward Craig Johnston.

Also missing will be Cammy Ballantyne, Lewis Milne, Kerr Waddell and long-term absentee Martine Rennie.

Terry Masson will face a late fitness test.
But Petrie believes he has a big enough squad to plug the gaps.

“There’s one or two that are affected by Covid,” he said.

“Apart from that we’ve got more injuries than anything else.

“We’re certainly hampered at the moment but that’s why we’ve got a big squad.

“We’d a few injuries last Saturday but managed to come away with a fantastic result at Dumbarton. That shows the spirit of the team we have.

“Someone else’s injury is an opportunity for another boy.”

Queens Park

Regardless of the injuries, Petrie is confident his side will continue their impressive league form.

The face a Queens Park side who have not played since their 6-0 demolition of Falkirk on December 4.

He believes that lack of game time could play into the hands of Montrose.

“Queens had a magnificent result against Falkirk. They’ve been impressive all season,” Petrie said.

“We know how difficult it will be against a full-time club.

“Sometimes not having a game in a fortnight could work against you. If you win a game 6-0, you’d want the next game as quick as you can as you’re riding high in confidence but I’ve not doubt Laurie will come with a strong team.

“It’s going to be all hands to the pump to get a positive result.”

