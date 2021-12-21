Arbroath aim to win over fans from ‘bigger clubs’ after smashing season ticket record

An error occurred. Please try again.

Christmas has come early for Arbroath FC.

The part-time club are top of the Championship half way through the season having scored the most goals and lost just two games. It looks set to be their most successful season ever.

The Lichties are breaking their own records off the field too.

Their record number of season ticket holders has been smashed, with fans queuing out the door for club merchandise.

Despite uncertainty around possible new Covid-19 restrictions affecting football attendance, the ticket office and shop have “never been as busy” with more than 1,100 season tickets snapped up for the remainder of the campaign.

Records exceeded

Fans have certainly enjoyed what they’ve seen so far, with Arbroath leading the pack with just the one defeat at home all season.

That impressive run has encouraged an “amazing” number of fans to commit to the club.

“We knew there was an appetite for people to come to the games because we’re getting 300 to 400 home supporters who are buying tickets, as well as the 960-odd season tickets we sold originally,” club chairman Mike Caird explained.

“We’re very grateful that supporters have backed us in great numbers and enjoy the football, enjoy coming to Gayfield and enjoy what we’re putting on the pitch.

“Compared to what we used to have we’ve exceeded all records.

“Crowds are double what they used to be. Long may it continue and we’re just grateful for the community for coming out to watch us.”

Build on fan base

The goal for Dick Campbell is to push up the table as high as possible, after securing their Championship safety.

But off the park, club bosses are aiming to win over younger supporters from other clubs.

“We want to build a fan base,” Mike said.

“Our community trust is heavily involved in the club and there are so many kids who come to the games.

“We want them to be supporters for life.

“I’ve been a supporter since I was a small boy, like many people are.

“But there are so many things out there that people get involved in away from football or in football with bigger clubs – we want them in Arbroath kits coming to Gayfield as children right through to adults. That can only help the club.”

The early signs are encouraging with fans flocking to the club shop at the ground. Bosses have even had to extend its opening hours to meet demand.

“The shop has been going non-stop. We’ve extended the opening hours,” Mike said.

“It’s never been as busy. It’s a full-time job out there.

“Every day there are people queuing to get into the shop. It’s just amazing.

“We’re very grateful that people are coming out to buy their Arbroath FC gear for Christmas presents.”