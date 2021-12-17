Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Stanton receives ultimate Regan Hendry compliment as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn outlines Fife derby aim

By Alan Temple
December 17 2021, 5.00pm
Comparison: McGlynn
Comparison: McGlynn

John McGlynn has likened new signing Sam Stanton to former Raith Rovers favourite Regan Hendry.

Ex-Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Stanton has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 after departing Irish outfit Dundalk.

It is hoped he will be eligible to make his debut in the New Year Fife derby against Dunfermline on January 2, subject to international clearance being granted.

However, the 27-year-old is already training with the Rovers and boss McGlynn can see echoes of Hendry in his composure, awareness and eye for a pass.

Ex-favourite: Hendry

Hendry made 82 appearances over three spells with Raith and was nominated for Championship player of the year last term.

He joined Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

“Sam [Stanton] a similar sort of player to Regan Hendry, in terms of being left-footed and having a natural elegance,” said McGlynn.

“He’ll take the ball anywhere, is gifted in possession, can see passes and make passes.

“Sam can go box-to-box as well. There will hopefully be goal attempts and assists there.

“He was playing in Ireland until the middle of November, getting regular football. We’ve watched him in games and have looked at Wyscout [online scouting platform]; he is a very good football player.”

Clearance sweat

McGlynn will, however, face a nervous 24 hours before finding out whether Stanton can face the Pars.

“I’d be delighted to have him available to go on the pitch in January 2,” added McGlynn. “We need international clearance to go through.

“We can’t apply for that until January 1 when the transfer window actually opens.

“Then it’ll be down to the SFA and Irish FA to sort out the registration — but that’s something that happens every year and will hopefully go through in a short period of time.”

Musonda challenge

While Stanton will be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle, McGlynn will be able to call upon Frankie Musonda, who penned a deal until the end of the season.

The fans’ favourite has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since returning from a serious knee injury — making five appearances this season — but his quality and versatility remain invaluable.

Versatile: Musonda

“Frankie didn’t come back from his knee operation until quite late,” McGlynn told Raith TV. “The team was very settled, was in a pattern and it was very difficult for him to break in.

“When Liam Dick was injured, he played a few games at left-back. He filled in against Falkirk when Reghan Tumilty was sent off [against Falkirk], playing at right-back.

“He has great versatility, from a management point of view.

“Frankie is here until the end of the season and it is up to him to stake a claim for a jersey and push to get a longer contract.

Hopefully, he is going to stay fit and get a great run between now and the end of the season.”

Raith sit just one point behind Championship leaders Inverness and are defending a 15-match unbeaten record as they travel to Firhill.

