Sam Stanton receives ultimate Regan Hendry compliment as Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn outlines Fife derby aim

John McGlynn has likened new signing Sam Stanton to former Raith Rovers favourite Regan Hendry.

Ex-Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Stanton has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 after departing Irish outfit Dundalk.

It is hoped he will be eligible to make his debut in the New Year Fife derby against Dunfermline on January 2, subject to international clearance being granted.

However, the 27-year-old is already training with the Rovers and boss McGlynn can see echoes of Hendry in his composure, awareness and eye for a pass.

Hendry made 82 appearances over three spells with Raith and was nominated for Championship player of the year last term.

He joined Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

“Sam [Stanton] a similar sort of player to Regan Hendry, in terms of being left-footed and having a natural elegance,” said McGlynn.

“He’ll take the ball anywhere, is gifted in possession, can see passes and make passes.

“Sam can go box-to-box as well. There will hopefully be goal attempts and assists there.

Courtesy of 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 equaliser from Regan Hendry 🤩 What a night this was!#WeAreFGR 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bk4pX9QrBZ — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) August 24, 2021

“He was playing in Ireland until the middle of November, getting regular football. We’ve watched him in games and have looked at Wyscout [online scouting platform]; he is a very good football player.”

Clearance sweat

McGlynn will, however, face a nervous 24 hours before finding out whether Stanton can face the Pars.

“I’d be delighted to have him available to go on the pitch in January 2,” added McGlynn. “We need international clearance to go through.

“We can’t apply for that until January 1 when the transfer window actually opens.

“Then it’ll be down to the SFA and Irish FA to sort out the registration — but that’s something that happens every year and will hopefully go through in a short period of time.”

Musonda challenge

While Stanton will be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle, McGlynn will be able to call upon Frankie Musonda, who penned a deal until the end of the season.

The fans’ favourite has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since returning from a serious knee injury — making five appearances this season — but his quality and versatility remain invaluable.

“Frankie didn’t come back from his knee operation until quite late,” McGlynn told Raith TV. “The team was very settled, was in a pattern and it was very difficult for him to break in.

“When Liam Dick was injured, he played a few games at left-back. He filled in against Falkirk when Reghan Tumilty was sent off [against Falkirk], playing at right-back.

“He has great versatility, from a management point of view.

“Frankie is here until the end of the season and it is up to him to stake a claim for a jersey and push to get a longer contract.

“Hopefully, he is going to stay fit and get a great run between now and the end of the season.”

Raith sit just one point behind Championship leaders Inverness and are defending a 15-match unbeaten record as they travel to Firhill.