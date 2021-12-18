Arbroath 2-1 Morton: Lichties move top of Championship despite depleted squad

An error occurred. Please try again.

A depleted Arbroath squad moved to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win against Morton.

Second half goals from left-back Colin Hamilton and Anton Dowds secured the points despite the North Sea haar causing visibility problems for both teams.

The Lichties had Dick Campbell, his assistant Ian and six first team players unavailable due to Covid.

Despite the absences there were only two changes to the team that beat Partick Thistle the previous weekend with Ricky Little and Bobby Linn coming in for Thomas O’Brien and Mickael McKenna.

Arbroath started the brighter of the two sides with Linn curling in a shot from the edge of the box which was palmed away by Jack Hamilton in the Morton goal.

The visitors did start to get a footing on the game and would have gone 1-0 up on 15 minutes if not for a Derek Gaston stop.

The rest of the first half petered out with little action as the haar began to roll in, reducing visibility on the field.

Second half

Arbroath took the lead just after half-time, when a James Craigen Corner was floated into the box and headed in by an unmarked Colin Hamilton.

The visitors were almost level shortly after. A short corner routine was then crossed into the box but Gaston got down well to save the header from close range.

Morton were, somehow, unable to pull level on 61 minutes from a corner after a glancing header from Oisin McEntee hit a defender on the line. The home side managed to clear their lines after a stramash in the six-yard box.

The visitors’ chance came between a James Craigen shot which was saved and a Scott Stewart shot dragged past the post as the game started to come to life.

Gaston was again to the rescue moments later from an Alan Lithgow header, but Morton were able to make the breakthrough just minutes later when Gary Oliver tapped in from a Darren Hynes cross.

Arbroath re-took the lead after a Scott Stewart strike fell to Anton Dowd, who fired past Hamilton from the edge of the box.

Morton knocked at Arbroath’s door for the final five minutes, but the Lichties managed to hold on for a huge three points that sent them to the summit of the Championship.