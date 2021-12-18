Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 2-1 Morton: Lichties move top of Championship despite depleted squad

By Scott Lorimer
December 18 2021, 4.57pm Updated: December 18 2021, 5.12pm
The haar rolled in at Gayfield off the North Sea reducing visibility on the field.
The haar rolled in at Gayfield off the North Sea reducing visibility on the field.

A depleted Arbroath squad moved to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win against Morton.

Second half goals from left-back Colin Hamilton and Anton Dowds secured the points despite the North Sea haar causing visibility problems for both teams.

The Lichties had Dick Campbell, his assistant Ian and six first team players unavailable due to Covid.

Despite the absences there were only two changes to the team that beat Partick Thistle the previous weekend with Ricky Little and Bobby Linn coming in for Thomas O’Brien and Mickael McKenna.

Arbroath started the brighter of the two sides with Linn curling in a shot from the edge of the box which was palmed away by Jack Hamilton in the Morton goal.

The visitors did start to get a footing on the game and would have gone 1-0 up on 15 minutes if not for a Derek Gaston stop.

The rest of the first half petered out with little action as the haar began to roll in, reducing visibility on the field.

Second half

Arbroath took the lead just after half-time, when a James Craigen Corner was floated into the box and headed in by an unmarked Colin Hamilton.

The visitors were almost level shortly after. A short corner routine was then crossed into the box but Gaston got down well to save the header from close range.

Morton were, somehow, unable to pull level on 61 minutes from a corner after a glancing header from Oisin McEntee hit a defender on the line. The home side managed to clear their lines after a stramash in the six-yard box.

The visitors’ chance came between a James Craigen shot which was saved and a Scott Stewart shot dragged past the post as the game started to come to life.

Gaston was again to the rescue moments later from an Alan Lithgow header, but Morton were able to make the breakthrough just minutes later when Gary Oliver tapped in from a Darren Hynes cross.

Arbroath re-took the lead after a Scott Stewart strike fell to Anton Dowd, who fired past Hamilton from the edge of the box.

Morton knocked at Arbroath’s door for the final five minutes, but the Lichties managed to hold on for a huge three points that sent them to the summit of the Championship.

Covid sees Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, assistant Ian and 6 players absent for Morton clash

More from The Courier