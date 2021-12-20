Joel Nouble describes ‘strange’ Arbroath dressing room without Dick Campbell and sets top of the Championship departure goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joel Nouble describes ‘strange’ Arbroath dressing room without Dick Campbell and sets top of the Championship departure goal

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 8.05am Updated: December 20 2021, 12.41pm
Joel Nouble hopes to leave Arbroath at the top of the table when he returns to Livingston.

Arbroath forward Joel Nouble admits it was a ‘strange’ dressing room before the 2-1 over Morton with the absence of manager Dick Campbell and six other first team players.

The Lichties’ gaffer is known for his motivational team talks alongside his brother Ian, but due to Covid, the pair had to miss out the game, which saw their side reach the summit of the Championship.

‘Professional performance’

With a depleted squad, Arbroath were in for a tough afternoon as bottom side Morton scrapped for their lives. But despite a number of men out, Nouble felt there were more than enough players ready to answer the call.

“That’s why we have a good squad”, he said.

“There weren’t a lot of changes from last week [against Partick]. But with Michael McKenna not playing, you can’t really replace him, Tam O’Brien wasn’t here. And Dick and Pink with their personalities and everything.

“It was a bit strange but you’ve got to give a professional performance.

“The players coming in are good enough, the quality hadn’t dropped.

“These sorts of games, from the outside looking in, we’re expected to win. We just said to stay in the game and the quality will come through and in the end it did.”

Visibility issues

As well as the challenge of playing with a lessened squad, the 25-year-old also faced the North Sea haar for the first time as it covered Gayfield like a blanket.

At half-time referee Mike Roncone carried out an inspection with visibility on the far touchline fading. Nouble admits he didn’t know if the game would continue but was glad it did.

“When we went in at half-time, it was like the longest half-time ever,” he said.

“The ref was out trying to check the pitch, but we wanted the game to go on because we felt like it wasn’t a good first half.

“We were average, Morton were probably slightly better than us at keeping the ball.”

Arbroath came out sharper in the second half and won the game with goals from Colin Hamilton and Anton Dowds.

‘Fans have taken me in’

Results elsewhere saw the Lichties jump to the top of the Championship for Christmas, and it’s no more than they deserve, according to the big Englishman.

“Based on the games we’d played,” he said, “we felt like we deserved to be in and around that position.”

Nouble looks set to return to parent club Livingston in January having made his mark on the Angus coast.

If he leaves Arbroath when they are still at the top of the table, he feels that would be the best parting gift to a club that has welcomed him with open arms.

“That would be fantastic,” he said.

“I feel confident against any team we go to, we’ll score goals and win games, so hopefully until I go back, we can remain top.

“The fans have taken me in, the players have been outstanding since day one. I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have and I’ve settled in off the pitch.”

