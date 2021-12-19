Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 talking points as part-time Arbroath earn their right to spend Christmas at top of the Championship

By Scott Lorimer
December 19 2021, 1.10pm Updated: December 19 2021, 4.01pm
Arbroath will spend Christmas at the top of the Championship.
Just like a star atop of a Christmas tree, it’s Arbroath who occupy the prime position in the Championship over the festive period.

A gutsy display from the Lichties earned three points in the 2-1 win over Morton.

The football wasn’t the best but the result, and its significance, lit up an otherwise cold and miserable day on the Angus coast.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield and here are three talking points from the game.

Table-toppers

If there was ever a perfect Christmas present for Arbroath fans their side delivered it a week in advance.

For the first time this season, the Lichties occupy the top spot in the Championship.

They were not near their best but, given the circumstances, that could be forgiven. With coaches John Young and Rab Douglas taking temporary charge, the side ground out the result.

After being pegged back and with Morton piling on the pressure, Anton Dowds grabbed his chance when it was presented to him. From then on there was only one winner.

Their spot at the top is thoroughly deserved given their form this season. Suffering just two defeats, they’ve beaten every team around them and haven’t lost in 10 games.

Add in the fact they’re the only part-time team in the league, it makes for an even more remarkable feat.

They’re halfway there. Can they hold on to that top spot? Who knows. But given their recent form, anything is possible.

Visibility

It wasn’t a classic game by any means. Not least because parts of the pitch became increasingly hard to see as the afternoon went on.

The match started off with the sun shining brightly across the surface but by half-time Gayfield was covered in a thick haar.

Referee Mike Roncone and his assistants even carried out an inspection during the break to ensure they could see one another from opposite ends of the field.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock’s game with Dunfermline was abandoned midway through the second half – which turned out to not be the main talking point at Rugby Park.

Arbroath’s game continued and they will be delighted it did. But you could see that players on both sides were hampered in their play by the lack of visibility.

In the end, it was the boys in maroon who handled the conditions better.

Covid

Arbroath were rocked by a positive Covid case on Friday leading to manager Dick Campbell, his assistant and six players missing the game.

Talisman Michael McKenna and defensive mainstay Thomas O’Brien dropped out of the line-up. David Gold, Dale Hilson, Luke Donnelly and Calum Antell were also unavailable.

Key man Michael McKenna was among six first team players to miss out the game.
Firstly, you have to wish those affected a speedy recovery from the illness.

Despite more than half a team missing, the Lichties were still able to field a near full-strength line-up showing the depth they have in their squad.

Every one of them dug in for the team and played their part in the table-topping victory.

Arbroath will hope to keep their players in bubble wrap to avoid any further absences, either through injury or Covid.

Should they manage to do that, they will be ready kick off 2022 with a full squad to maintain their position at the top of the table.

