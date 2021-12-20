Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell reveals ‘nerve-wracking’ watch from home as Arbroath go top after beating Morton

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 10.39am Updated: December 20 2021, 1.37pm
Dick Campbell had to watch on from home as Arbroath went top of the Championship.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has revealed he watched his side’s “nerve-wracking” table-topping victory over Morton at home.

Campbell, his brother Ian and six first-team players were absent for the 2-1 win at Gayfield after a Covid outbreak at the club.

The Lichties still managed to field a strong starting 11 and managed to earn the three points, taking them to the summit of the Championship in time for Christmas.

Watching on TV

While Campbell is usually a commanding presence on the touchline he was left almost powerless as he watched on from home as coaches John Young and Rab Douglas took the reins.

Arbroath were not at their best but the temporary managers did the job and results elsewhere helped the side jump up two places from third.

Arbroath goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas took charge of the team alongside first team coach John young, in the absence of Dick and Ian Campbell.
But for Campbell, who still picked the team, it was not an easy afternoon on the sofa.

“It’s fantastic but watching on television was a wee bit nerve-wracking!”, he told Arbroath’s YouTube channel.

“I was sitting raging when I was watching that.

“I was watching it on Arbroath TV, if I had been there I’d have been tearing strips off them,” he joked.

Despite the scrappy performance, it was the significance of the three points that mattered.

“I’ve got Covid, but I’m not bothered about that. I’m just delighted for everybody connected to the club.”

Words of ‘encouragement’

Stand-in manager for the day Rab Douglas also revealed he spoke with Campbell before the game to give final instructions.

“There was [a call] before the game but I better not say exactly what it was! Along the lines of ‘You better win’,” Douglas joked.

“The gaffer’s the gaffer. He tells you the team and that’s it.

“That’s what he’s paid for. We’re there to support him.

“He’ll be sitting saying he won the three points himself, but we’ll give [John] Youngy some credit too.”

