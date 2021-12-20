Bobby Linn dedicates Arbroath’s table-topping win to gaffer Dick Campbell and teammates self-isolating due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath ace Bobby Linn has dedicated Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morton to manager Dick Campbell, assistant boss and six teammates who were isolating at home due to Covid.

The Lichties ground out the result against the bottom side to lift them to the top of the table over Christmas – the first time they’ve been at the top all season.

Linn was one of two players to come into the starting line-up with Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien missing out.

Rare start

It was a rare start for the 36-year-old who has played a role as an impact substitute for the majority of the season. His last starting place in the league campaign came on the opening day of the season.

“For me, personally, I managed to get through the game,” he said.

“I thought it was tough. I’ve not started many games, so it was quite heavy on the legs. I’ll be honest, I felt it.

“What I’ve learned from this team is that you need to work really hard to get in it. And when you’re in it, you need to work even harder.”

Saturday’s win was a poignant one for the Lichties, who marked the incredible milestone with charismatic manager Dick Campbell, his brother Ian and half the team out.

Win was for teammates

Linn believes he and his teammates stepped up a gear and dedicated the table-topping win was for them.

“Because there are absences and we’ve been doing so well, I think there’s extra pressure for me and players coming in,” he said.

“We’ve got to try and keep the standards up.

“We also have belief in the squad and we managed to get the win.

“The ones that weren’t there, that’s for them. I think they’ll be sitting at home happy.”

Linn has been through it all with Arbroath having joined the club in 2013 when they were in the bottom division.

Sitting top of the Championship, half-way through the season he can hardly believe it.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it?” he said. “I came here when we were second in League Two.”

“We’re top of the league. We’ve still got a lot of games to go but for the fans, they must be having the time of their lives.

“Everybody connected to the club will be having a real good time and will have a good Christmas now for sure.”