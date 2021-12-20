Bobby Linn dedicates Arbroath’s table-topping win to gaffer Dick Campbell and teammates self-isolating due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Bobby Linn dedicates Arbroath’s table-topping win to gaffer Dick Campbell and teammates self-isolating due to Covid

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 12.22pm
Bobby Linn dedicated Saturday's table topping win over Morton to his absent gaffer and teammates.
Bobby Linn dedicated Saturday's table topping win over Morton to his absent gaffer and teammates.

Arbroath ace Bobby Linn has dedicated Saturday’s 2-1 win over Morton to manager Dick Campbell, assistant boss and six teammates who were isolating at home due to Covid.

The Lichties ground out the result against the bottom side to lift them to the top of the table over Christmas – the first time they’ve been at the top all season.

Linn was one of two players to come into the starting line-up with Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien missing out.

Rare start

It was a rare start for the 36-year-old who has played a role as an impact substitute for the majority of the season. His last starting place in the league campaign came on the opening day of the season.

“For me, personally, I managed to get through the game,” he said.

Bobby Linn has played more of an impact substitute role this season.
Bobby Linn has played more of an impact substitute role this season.

“I thought it was tough. I’ve not started many games, so it was quite heavy on the legs. I’ll be honest, I felt it.

“What I’ve learned from this team is that you need to work really hard to get in it. And when you’re in it, you need to work even harder.”

Saturday’s win was a poignant one for the Lichties, who marked the incredible milestone with charismatic manager Dick Campbell, his brother Ian and half the team out.

Win was for teammates

Linn believes he and his teammates stepped up a gear and dedicated the table-topping win was for them.

“Because there are absences and we’ve been doing so well, I think there’s extra pressure for me and players coming in,” he said.

“We’ve got to try and keep the standards up.

“We also have belief in the squad and we managed to get the win.

“The ones that weren’t there, that’s for them. I think they’ll be sitting at home happy.

Linn has been through it all with Arbroath having joined the club in 2013 when they were in the bottom division.

Sitting top of the Championship, half-way through the season he can hardly believe it.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it?” he said. “I came here when we were second in League Two.”

“We’re top of the league. We’ve still got a lot of games to go but for the fans, they must be having the time of their lives.

“Everybody connected to the club will be having a real good time and will have a good Christmas now for sure.”

