‘Am higher than a pilots piece boax’: Dom Thomas delivers hilarious update after Dunfermline ace goes under the knife

By Alan Temple
December 21 2021, 8.00am
Unique: Thomas

Dom Thomas has undergone surgery to cure a persistent knee complaint.

The Dunfermline winger went under the knife late on Monday afternoon to repair a slight tear to his meniscus cartilage.

And the inimitable fans’ favourite delivered a light-hearted update from his hospital bed, declaring that the procedure ‘went well’.

Thomas tweeted: “Op went well. That morphine is superb, am higher than a pilots piece boax.

“Rehab for a couple of days & fit for Saturday, here we gooo.”

The Tweet had more than 1,000 likes by Monday evening.

Needless to say, Thomas’ chemically-assisted timeframe for a comeback is rather ambitious.

He will be assessed in the coming days before a roadmap to recovery is planned out.

However, the former Kilmarnock wide-man will be out for several weeks.

Thomas, 25, notched four goals in eight matches prior to his injury set-back, with Pars boss John Hughes recently conceding that his mercurial attacking influence has been sorely missed.

