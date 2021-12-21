‘Am higher than a pilots piece boax’: Dom Thomas delivers hilarious update after Dunfermline ace goes under the knife

Dom Thomas has undergone surgery to cure a persistent knee complaint.
The Dunfermline winger went under the knife late on Monday afternoon to repair a slight tear to his meniscus cartilage.
And the inimitable fans’ favourite delivered a light-hearted update from his hospital bed, declaring that the procedure ‘went well’.
Thomas tweeted: “Op went well. That morphine is superb, am higher than a pilots piece boax.
“Rehab for a couple of days & fit for Saturday, here we gooo.”
— Dominic Thomas (@DomThomas23) December 20, 2021
The Tweet had more than 1,000 likes by Monday evening.
Needless to say, Thomas’ chemically-assisted timeframe for a comeback is rather ambitious.
He will be assessed in the coming days before a roadmap to recovery is planned out.
However, the former Kilmarnock wide-man will be out for several weeks.
Thomas, 25, notched four goals in eight matches prior to his injury set-back, with Pars boss John Hughes recently conceding that his mercurial attacking influence has been sorely missed.
