Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Fife derby setback as attendance slashed due to Covid restrictions

By Scott Lorimer
December 21 2021, 2.58pm Updated: December 21 2021, 4.15pm
Raith Rovers' Starks Park
The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will go ahead with just 500 fans after the Scottish Government imposed new Covid restrictions on crowds at major events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a three-week cap on football crowd numbers from Boxing Day as part of a bid to control the Omicron outbreak.

A maximum of 500 attendees will be allowed at outdoor events for three weeks from December 26.

One metre physical distancing will also be implemented at all outdoor events during that period in a major blow to the sport.

Raith will play in front their first reduced crowd on Wednesday December 29 when they welcome Queen of the South to Starks Park.

While Dunfermline will host Arbroath on Boxing Day

Three days later, on January 2, the sides will meet in the hotly-anticipated derby but the crowd will be vastly reduced.

First Minister’s announcement

Announcing the new measures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “For outdoor events, (the limit will be) 500 seated or standing.

“Physical distancing will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

“This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period; a situation similar to that in Wales from Boxing Day.”

